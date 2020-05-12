For most older Star Wars fans, Luke Skywalker was their entry point into the franchise. He was the everyman caught up in events beyond his control, but who managed to come out of the ordeal a stronger, wiser Jedi warrior. Mark Hamill has played the character for as long as he has appeared onscreen, but the actor recently revealed to EW, that there is no question of returning to the series after his last film:

"Oh, I can't imagine that, no. I had a beginning, middle, and end. Those films gave me far more than I ever expected when we started out so it's never even occurred to me. My farewell was in Episode IX and it was bittersweet. I love all those people and I certainly have affection for George and the character he created. I'm full of gratitude for what it has given me and my career but I don't want to be greedy. There are still so many more stories to tell and so many great actors to tell them, they don't need me."

While Mark Hamill is part of the old guard of the franchise, his place in the story is not as important for current Star Wars movies, novels, and comic books. And the actor is happy with the arrangement, believing it will help diversify the mythology of the series and bring in new talent in front of the screen as well.

But just because Hamill is no longer a part of Star Wars does not mean he is still not a fan. Having watched The Mandalorian on Disney+, the actor believes the new series has been allowed to hew closely to George Lucas's original vision for the franchise.

"I think they have a wonderful advantage on The Mandalorian in that it's economical storytelling. They don't have the burden of delivering a gigantic special effects extravaganza like the films had to do. It sort of gets back to the basics of George envisioning it as a western in space. It has that tone of a Sergio Leone Western. I'm very impressed with it and to me, a very smart move on their part because you can't keep trying to top...It's like the superhero movies that have to deliver these gargantuan epics. And with The Mandalorian, they can concentrate more on the characters and the storytelling. I think it's excellent."

Hamill may be done with Star Wars, but he has more than enough on his plate on the professional front. The actor is at a point in his life where he can pick and choose the projects he wants to do regardless of any financial factors, and he has been using that to his advantage. An upcoming cameo on FX's What We Do In The Shadows will see Hamill playing the role of an ancient vampire. The actor is also a prolific voice artist and, among other credits, continues to provide the iconic voice for DC Comics' Joker across a number of games, cartoons, and movies. Catch up and the entire EW interview.