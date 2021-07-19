Mark Hamill's cameo appearance as Luke Skywalker in the season two finale of The Mandalorian knocked everyone for six when it premiered, as well as proving that secrets can be kept when it comes to the biggest surprises on the biggest shows in the streaming world. One person who was just as surprised as many by the appearance was Hamill himself. During his appearance on The Tonight Show, as well as discussing his Masters of The Universe role, he also talked about the surprise Mandalorian return as well as teasing a new behind the scenes special coming soon to Disney+.

For those who don't know, Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker appeared in a pivotal scene in the finale of The Mandalorian season 2, de-aged and looking just like his younger Star Wars self, and there was no one more thrilled by the scene than Hamill himself, who said that he was shocked when he received the call about being part of the show.

"Talk about unexpected," Mark Hamill said. "I had finished playing that part, and I never expected to do it again. I figured if they ever tell stories of Luke in that period, post the originals and pre-sequels, they would get an age-appropriate actor. So when [series creator] Jon Favreau and [producer] Dave Filoni told me about what they wanted to do, I was just stunned."

Hamill went on to say that a behind the scenes special about the making of the episode will be arriving on Disney+ on August 25th, and it will "answer a lot of your questions." With Disney now having a streaming platform of its own, the ability to record and put out numerous featurettes and even whole series' about the making of some of their biggest movies and TV shows has opened up a whole new world of extra footage that would have only normally appeared on a DVD bonus disc.

Hamill wasn't the only cast member to be excited about his appearance on the show. Ming-Na Wen, who plays Fennec Shand in the series, said that the moment was "beyond belief" for her to have been a part of. She said in a previous interview, "Star Wars, when it came along... I connected so much with Luke Skywalker, especially that double sunset binary scene - when he's looking out at the sunset, wondering what he's going to do with his life; if he's going to be able to follow his dreams. So that has stayed with me forever, that image. To be in a scene where Luke Skywalker has one of the most - I mean, it made fans lose their minds. It was so, so good. Part of me is still reeling about it. It doesn't feel like it's my life, in a way, because I'm living my fantasy, to be in a scene with Mark, with Luke Skywalker. It's just beyond belief."

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian are streaming on Disney+ along with the entire Star Wars Saga. The Mandalorian season 3 is currently in production but does not currently have a premiere date. The first appeared at THR.