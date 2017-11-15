Mark Hamill can now check working at Disneyland off of his bucket list. The Star Wars icon stepped aboard the Star Tours attraction at Disneyland earlier this week and surprised fans. The 66-year old actor, who is famous worldwide for playing Luke Skywalker in the franchise, dropped in to the theme park and couldn't resist popping into the much-loved ride, which sees the audience virtually taken through the Star Wars universe. The incident was filmed and it shows off some pretty intense reactions, which you can see below.

A Disney cast member delayed the Star Tours ride momentarily for a, "special passenger," adding, "Oh, and the force is strong with this one." Mark Hamill then walked in to cheers and screams and what will probably end up as a famous meme reaction if it hasn't already. Hamill, a masterful social media user as well as Jedi, posted the brief clip to his Twitter account with a caption that reads.

"It took me long enough, but my childhood dream of working Disneyland finally came true!"

This isn't the first time that Mark Hamill has mentioned that he wanted to work for Disney. Back in July when he was awarded a Disney Legend award at the D23 Expo, Hamill mentioned his dreams of working for Disney and now he's been able to work at the park.

Meanwhile, Mark Hamill, who has reprised the role of Luke for the much-anticipated Star Wars: The Last Jedi, recently admitted he feels "possessive" about his most famous character. The actor explained that because he's so strongly associated with Luke, he has developed strong feelings about how he's portrayed to moviegoers. Hamill explains.

"That's the hard part. You don't want to admit how possessive you've become. There are times where you go, 'Really? That's what they think of Luke? I'm not only in disagreement - I'm insulted.' But that's the process and you thrash it all out."

Nevertheless, Hamill is excited to be back as Luke this time around and he'll have a much larger role when compared to J.J. Abrams' The Force Awakens. The excitement has spilled over into Hamill's social media, where he enjoys trolling Star Wars fans daily.

One of Mark Hamill's better posts poking fun at Star Wars fans came over the weekend when he posted a picture of the head of the screaming Porg from The Last Jedi trailer Photoshopped over Edvard Munchen's famous painting, The Scream. The picture is also very similar to Kevin from Home Alone's famous after shave scene. Anyway, Hamill posted the aforementioned photo with a caption that read: "When you realize there are only 33 days to troll you until The Last Jedi." There even less days than that now, but you get the idea. Mark Hamill loves his fans and loves being a part of the Star Wars universe.

The best thing about the clip is that it doesn't seem like a marketing ploy to promote The Last Jedi, especially because the movie really doesn't need any help in that department. It's not like Mark Hamill came out dressed like Luke Skywalker and spoke in character like Johnny Depp has done in the past to promote the latest Pirates of the Caribbean movie. Instead, it just shows Mark Hamill doing what he does best, which is make people absurdly happy. Check out the video of the surprise visit to Star Tours and the epic fan reactions below, courtesy of Mark Hamill's Twitter account.