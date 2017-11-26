Mark Hamill has started to turn his Twitter trolling into an art form, from teasing fans about ridiculous fan theories, standing up for Porg rights, and now trolling the President of the United States of America, Hamill is never mean spirited, just making observations on the world as he sees it with humor and positivity. The Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor has been active on social media for years, but with The Last Jedi a few weeks away, Mark Hamill has considerably stepped up his trolling game and in a new tweet, he's able to kill two birds with one stone, getting Star Wars fans and Donald Trump in one tweet.

Before we get into Mark Hamill's artistry, we first need some foreshadowing as to how this tweet works. Late last week, Donald Trump took to Twitter to say that he isn't interested in being Time Magazine's Person of the Year because they were only "considering" him for the cover. He had this to say.

"Time Magazine called to say that I was probably going to be named 'Man (Person) of the Year,' like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!"

The declaration from Trump was actually proven to be false by Time Magazine who claim that they don't call people who they are "considering" for person of the year. Comedians, politicians, and celebrities were quick to jump on to Twitter to parody Donald Trump's initial tweet, but Mark Hamill easily wins for the best spoof.

Mark Hamill took to Twitter to parody Donald Trump's now infamous tweet and added some special Star Wars magic to it. Hamill's joke starts that Time Magazine had been hitting him up to be the Person of the Year as well, but only if he shared spoilers from The Last Jedi. Hamill had this to say.

"Time Magazine called to say that I was definitely going to be named 'Man (Person) of the Year' but I would have to agree to leak major #Ep8 spoilers. I said 'no problem,' but then they told me you turned it down and now I don't want it anymore. Thanks anyway!"

Although Time Magazine has more than likely already chosen their Person of the Year, they might want to go back and reconsider making it Mark Hamill for his ability to troll people in a positive fashion. Mark Hamill's parody of the President's Time Magazine tweet was hands down the best, but he was far from the only celebrity to get in on the action.

If there were a contest for the best spoof of the infamous tweet, Seinfeld and Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus would come in second place. She had this to say.

"@nytimes just called to say I was probably going to be named comedienne of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!"

Actress Patricia Arquette shied away from mocking the tweet and simply said, "You can always print yourself another fake cover." While some were a little more mean-spirited than others, Mark Hamill and Julia Louis-Dreyfus win for keeping it civil and funny at the same time.

It's safe to say that all of us would probably try and get Mark Hamill on the cover of Time Magazine's Person of the Year issue just so that we can get some spoilers from The Last Jedi. Hamill is deserving for other reasons as well, but the actor must be recognized for his expert trolling record on social media, for elevating it into an art form. You can read the best parody on the now infamous Donald Trump Time Magazine tweet, courtesy of Mark Hamill's Twitter account below.

Time Magazine called to say that I was DEFINITELY going to be named "Man (Person) of the Year" but I would have to agree to leak major #Ep8 spoilers. I said "no problem", but then they told me you turned it down and now I don't want it anymore. Thanks anyway! https://t.co/0tPGr1cNEM — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) November 25, 2017

.@nytimes just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named comedienne of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! @andy_murray — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) November 25, 2017

Time Magazine called me a few weeks ago too. This led to us texting and then, of course, sexting. We hooked up a few times, which was fun. But, ultimately, it didn't seem like an ideal match. It's too bad though because Time Magazine is really hot. Oh well. Thanks anyway! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 25, 2017

You can always print yourself another fake cover. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) November 24, 2017