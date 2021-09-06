There are some people in the world who can just have their name mentioned to be an online sensation, and it seems that Mark Hamill is one of them as he proved when responding to a challenge from a fan on Twitter. The Star Wars legend was tagged in a post by @LozzaBean12 in which she made an almost throwaway comment of "you could just tweet 'Mark Hamill' and you'd get thousands of likes." Not one miss out on the chance to interact with his followers, Hamill tweeted just that and gained almost half a million likes in just over 14 hours, kind of proving the point without even trying.

Mark Hamill is quite active on Twitter, and has previously said that it is one of the social media accounts he has that he always posts on himself. The actor has over 4.7 million followers on the site and thanks to his post, his name instantly became viral as it led to many people either mentioning it, tagging him in the trend as they attempted to get their own names viral and he ended up trending with around 30,000 tweets. In addition to Hamill's huge response, the original tweet by Lauren also pulled in over 21,000 likes, which is no mean feat in itself.

Mark Hamill is no stranger to going viral on his social media accounts, as only a couple of weeks ago he found a comment about a "Lobsterwoman" using the Force gaining over 100k likes, and his regular posts usually rack up around 20-30k likes. He also recently joined video app, TikTok and the 69 year old instantly proved that you are never too old to jump on a trending app. His first video pulled in 1.5 million likes, and Hamill has gained a 2.2 million following on the app. One of his most popular videos was when someone tagged him on a video "complaining" about "celebrities who just jump on an app and instantly gain millions of followers, and he responded with a well-humored reply.

"I really don't care how many followers I have. I mean, I'd be tweeting the same thing if I had 300 or 300,000," Hamill told Den of Geek back in 2018. "But it is kind of tricky, because you're at a point now where it's almost like publishing a newsletter. Where you look at things and you go, 'Oh, that's good. I'll save that for next Thursday.' It's just nuts. I said, I should probably establish something like Tweetless Tuesdays, where you just take 24 hours off."

Hamill also joked about his daughter ribbing him about his online account usage, saying, "The only one I do all myself is Twitter. She goes, 'But Dad, Instagram is so much hipper. Twitter's for old people.' I said, 'I am old people!'"

Mark Hamill recently made an unexpected return to the Star Wars universe when he appeared in the final episode of The Mandalorian's second season. Hamill tweeted how good it was to go back to the character one more time, saying "Dear @MrPeytonReed, I am so grateful to have been given the unexpected opportunity to revisit my character when he was still a symbol of hope & optimism."