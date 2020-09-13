Mark Ruffalo is teasing his Avengers co-star, Chris Evans, about his accidental photo blunder. Over the weekend, Evans accidentally posted a video on his Instagram story that featured some male genitalia. The aforementioned video was a screen recording from his phone of his family playing a wholesome game of Heads Up, but when it ended, viewers got a chance to see what was in the Captain America actor's camera roll, which included the nude image, along with a NSFW meme featuring his face. Naturally, social media went nuts over the Chris Evans nude photo.

.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020

As of this writing, internet sleuths believe that the genitalia from the iPhone screen recording belongs to Chris Evans. It has not yet been officially confirmed and Evans has yet to comment on the matter. While he hasn't commented on the incident, his fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe star, Mark Ruffalo, decided to let his friend know that it was perfectly okay. "Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining." Ruffalo also took some time to dig into the president, which is something he does often.

Chris Evans' brother, Scott Evans, got in on the fun too. Evans tweeted, "Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What'd I miss?" The Captain America star's friends and family seem to be having fun with the whole thing and MCU fans are mixed. Some are embracing the image, while others are desperately trying to flood social media with more wholesome images of Evans to drown out the noise. With all of this attention, Evans was the number one trending topic on Twitter yesterday.

DC FanDome part 2 was also held yesterday, but it could not come close to the Chris Evans news, which was not lost on the fans who enjoy the DC vs. Marvel debates. All comic news was pretty much dedicated to a nude image of the Avengers: Endgame star yesterday and it's still trending as of this writing. While Evans has yet to respond, one can imagine he'll have a thoughtful and humorous explanation if and when he decides to address the situation. For the time being, the actor will focus more of his time in the arena of politics on social media.

Chris Evans recently founded A Starting Point, which is a fact-based bipartisan website for political topics and policies. He and Mark Ruffalo are very outspoken about their political views on social media. Evans recently said, "It's not that I'm specifically drawn to politics. It's just when you look around, you try to figure out how can you help. You have to use your platform to do more than just retweet things." He added, "If the only thing we achieve is political engagement from an otherwise apathetic voter, then we've done our job," he added of the website. "Success looks like more people voting." You can check out Mark Ruffalo's Twitter response to Chris Evans' accidental nude image above.

Was off social media for the day yesterday.



So.



What’d I miss? — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) September 13, 2020