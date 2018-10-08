Let it never be said that Mark Ruffalo doesn't have a lot of fun being Mark Ruffalo. The Infinity War star was in attendance at New York Comic Con over the weekend and, being that he's Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's tough to walk around and enjoy what the convention has to offer. Ruffalo found a convenient workaround, walking the floor in cosplay as Grunkle Stan from Gravity Falls. And what did he do with this anonymity? Took a picture with Jason Momoa.

The Aquaman star was at NYCC over the weekend making an appearance to meet some fans, as he regularly does, in addition to promoting the upcoming DC adventure. Mark Ruffalo, as it turns out, is a fan of Jason Momoa, just like the rest of us and he used his disguise in order to sneak in some photos, making for one heck of a Marvel/DC crossover event. Ruffalo shared a video of the encounter on Twitter and posted it with the following caption.

Incognito at #NYCC. Grunkle Stan had some fun today. A big thanks to the fans, javitscenter, and Comic-Con! #gravityfalls"

Aside from being a fun little meeting between two lovable stars, this also helps keep Mark Ruffalo out of trouble. As Marvel fans are well aware, Ruffalo has a knack for sharing spoilers. He famously blew the whole climax of Avengers: Infinity War during an interview. Recently, Jimmy Fallon had some fun with this. During an episode of his late night talk show, Ruffalo joined as a guest and, during a clearly planned bit, the actor "spoiled" the title for Avengers 4, which was censored out for the broadcast. Fans, as anyone would imagine, were a bit annoyed, as they were hoping to finally, actually learn the title of next year's huge MCU event.

Jason Momoa, on the other hand, likes to keep a lid on things for the most part and enjoys delivering surprises to his fans. He's also clearly a big fan of Mark Ruffalo as well. Not only do the two look pretty happy to be hanging out with one another, but Momoa also shared a video of the encounter to his Instagram page and declared his love for the man who brings the Hulk to life.

"I love this man. Legend"

Even though these actors represent two competing properties, they clearly have a great deal of respect for one another. Why can't all fandom be this nice? As for what they have coming down the pipeline, Aquaman is up first, which is directed by James Wan and hits theaters on December 21. Mark Ruffalo will be back for Avengers 4, which still doesn't officially have a title, but is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019, in what very likely could be his last go-around in the MCU. Be sure to check out Mark Ruffalo's Twitter video, as well as Jason Momoa's, for yourself below.