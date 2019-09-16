The Incredible Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo, is having none of it when it comes to the UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson comparing the Brexit struggle to Marvel's big green unfriendly giant. Well, this is one metaphor that has not sat well with Ruffalo, who was quick to respond via Twitter, with the actor more than happy to educate Johnson on the inner workings of the beloved MCU character.

"Boris Johnson forgets that the Hulk only fights for the good of the whole. Mad and strong can also be dense and destructive. The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team, and is a disaster when he is alone. Plus...he's always got Dr. Banner with science and reason."

The rebuff to Johnson's unusual musings could not have come from a better source, with Ruffalo having played Bruce Banner and his alter ego The Hulk since The Avengers in 2012, and throughout the MCU all the way up to this year's climax of the Infinity Saga, Avengers: Endgame. Who then knows the mind of the emerald giant better than the man who has inhabited that mind for so many years. The actor highlights the Hulk's ability to work as a team being the element that brings out the best in him, as well as his connection with his much more sensible human counterpart.

For those who may be unaware, and perhaps somewhat confused, as to why the Hollywood A-lister Mark Ruffalo is commenting on something that was said by the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson allow us to update you. In a bizarre rant that would make Donald Trump cringe, Johnson likened the UK to the Hulk while speaking with the Mail on Sunday.

"Banner might be bound in manacles, but when provoked he would explode out of them. Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be - and that is the case for this country. We will come out on 31 October and we will get it done."

Not ready to leave the rambling there, Johnson doubled down with the following final comment.

"The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets."

Other than the wonderfully eloquated lesson provided by Ruffalo, the Prime Minister of course seems to have forgotten that what the Hulk is most known for is his all-encompassing rage that leads to him destroying everything around him with no thought of the consequences. Perhaps the lesson here is that if you aren't hugely learned on comic books and comic book characters, you should avoid making comparisons.

Much like his Avengers co star Chris Evans, who is often very outspoken regarding Donald Trump, Mark Ruffalo is no stranger to politics, specifically British politics, with the actor having backed Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn in the 2017 UK general election against former Prime Minister Theresa May. This comes from Mark Ruffalo's personal Twitter.

