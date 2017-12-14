It hasn't been the best year for Mark Wahlberg, with his two 2017 movies Transformers: The Last Knight and Daddy's Home 2 both coming in well under expectations, and thanks to his 2016 bombs, he has been named the most overpaid actor of 2017. This comes just a few months after Mark Wahlberg was named the highest-paid actor of 2017, earning a massive $68 million from a variety of sources including salaries from both aforementioned movies, along with his reality series Wahlburgers and his deal as a spokesperson for AT&T. It seems that the actor could be set up to "win" this title two years in a row, since this report doesn't even include Transformers: The Last Knight or Daddy's Home 2 in its methodology.

The report from Forbes reveals that to determine the "most overpaid actor," they looked at the last three films each actor starred in, prior to June 1, 2017, excluding "animated films, movies in which the actor had a small role, or movies that were shown on fewer than 2,000 screens." Then they would deduct the estimated production budget for each film and divide that by the actor's estimated pay to come up with a return on investment figure. The earnings data came from the Celebrity 100 list that Forbes puts out each September, where Mark Wahlberg was named this year's highest paid actor, just barely beating out Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's $65 million haul. Mark Wahlberg managed to oust Johnny Depp as the most overpaid actor, a title he has held for the past two years in a row.

This report reveals that his three wide releases prior to June 1, 2017, Patriots Day, Deepwater Horizon and Daddy's Home, brought in just $4.40 at the box office for every dollar he was paid. That figure is still better than last year's "winner," star Johnny Depp, whose movies brought in just $2.80 for every dollar he was paid. Johnny Depp was also named America's favorite movie star alongside Tom Hanks last year. Last year, Mark Wahlberg was seventh on the list, with his movies bringing in $9.20 for every dollar, but this year he has skyrocketed to the top. This year Forbes also switched things up a bit by listing their top 5 most overpaid actors, instead of the top 10.

Mark Wahlberg was trailed on this list by Christian Bale, whose epic flop The Promise earned just 11% of its $90 million production budget back, with the former Batman bringing in just $6.70 for every dollar he earned. Channing Tatum comes in third place with his recent movies earning $7.60 for every dollar he was paid, but there seems to be some inconsistency in Forbes' methodology. They claim that no movie released after June 1, 2017 was counted, but their report mentions Logan Lucky, which earned just $46.7 million from a $29 million budget, but that film was released on August 18, 2017, so it's unclear why that particular film was mentioned.

Rounding out the "top 5" is Denzel Washington, whose critically-acclaimed drama Fences earned him another Oscar nomination, but it only earned $57.7 million. Added with last year's The Magnificent Seven misfire, Denzel Washington brought in $10.40 for every dollar. Brad Pitt rounds out the top 5, thanks to his costly period drama flop Allied, which earned $11.9 million from an estimated $85 million budget. The actor's recent films brought in $11.50 for every dollar he earned. This list was released by Forbes today, and tomorrow they will be releasing their annual list of the actors who bring the most value, a.k.a. Hollywood's Best Actors For The Buck.