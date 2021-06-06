Mark Wahlberg reached his milestone 50th birthday on Saturday, and the occasion had him missing his late mother. Wahlberg's mom Alma, who appeared frequently on the family's reality TV series Wahlburgers, passed away in April at the age of 78 due to dementia. In a photo posted to Instagram on his 50th birthday, Wahlberg posted an old image of himself from the early 1990s standing alongside his mother. You can take a look at it below.

"Miss you," Mark Wahlberg simply writes in the caption.

Fortunately, Mark's sister Tracey picked right back up where Alma left off. In another post, Wahlberg shares a video revealing birthday decorations adorning the front of a house, apparently an effort undertaken by Tracey to help her brother celebrate his big day. After showing off the decorations in the video, Wahlberg thanks Tracey for his "special birthday" and tells her that he loves her.

"Nothing more important than family," Wahlberg adds in the caption of the video. "My big sister Tracey made sure that my birthday was special the way my mom always did! I love you so much."

In May, Wahlberg similarly paid tribute to his mother with another photo shared to Instagram. In the picture, Wahlberg poses alongside Alma Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, in honor of Mother's Day. He wrote in the caption, "Happy Mother's Day. What would I be without these two? Miss you mom. Love you babe. To all the moms. Thank you."

That followed another post Wahlberg made on what would've been Alma's 79th birthday. He shared a more recent photograph of himself sitting with Alma and said, "Happy birthday mommy."

A former rapper who's found great success in Hollywood with a lengthy movie career, Wahlberg's next movie is just days away from its premiere. He next stars in Antoine Fuqua's sci-fi action movie Infinite, which he also helped produce. It's about a man (Wahlberg) who discovered that his hallucinations are actually visions from past lives. Originally set to be released in theaters last year, the movie will now premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on June 10.

There are other roles in the works for Wahlberg for his fans to look forward to checking out. Wahlberg also co-stars with Spider-Man actor Tom Holland in Uncharted, the movie adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game series. The story follows young adventurer Nathan Drake (Holland) who claims to be the son of famous explorer Sir Francis Drake, accompanied by his mentor and father figure Sully (Wahlberg). Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the movie also stars Sophia Taylor Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas. It will be released on Feb. 18, 2022, following its own series of significant delays. A look at Wahlberg and Holland from the movie was recently unveiled in a sneak peek photo.

Though it was his first birthday without his mother, it seems like Wahlberg's 50th went rather well for the Wahlburgers co-owner and Transformers series star. It's also clear just how much Alma is missed by the Wahlberg family. The original tribute post of Alma was posted by Mark Wahlberg on Instagram.