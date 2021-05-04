The Fighter and Transformers star Mark Wahlberg has proven that he is human after all, sort of, with the actor revealing that even he, given the right circumstances, can look portly. Wahlberg has put his body through some dramatic weight gain for his role in the upcoming biopic Father Stu, shedding the six-pack look in favor of something a little more rotund to play the real-life boxer-turned-priest.

"From left photo 3 weeks ago to this, now. Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d cooking."

The actor previously revealed to Jimmy Kimmel the lengths he would be going to obtain the right look for the role, revealing that he planned to gain 30 pounds in six weeks, joking he would do it by enjoying a "20-piece chicken nugget and 20-piece hot wings from Kentucky Fried Chicken with a six-pack of beer." Sounds real tough.

As shown in the images shared by Mark Wahlberg, the movie will feature the actor looking his more familiar self as well as this newer, plumper version. Both while sporting a glorious moustache. The actor is no stranger to undergoing a physical transformation for his craft, having gained 40 pounds of solid muscle for his role in Pain & Gain, to allowing his weight to greatly fluctuate for The Fighter.

Wahlberg has become well-known for his intensely strict health and fitness regime, having revealed in the past that he wakes up at the ludicrous time of 2:30 a.m. in order to guarantee he has time to dedicate to his workouts along with his busy work and family life. The actor though was more than ready to let some of those commitments slide for his lead role in Father Stu."They want me to do it as healthy as possible and I'm like 'Dude, I've been on such a regimen for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight,'" the actor said of his approach to the necessary weight gain. "I want to go bakeries. I want to go to Denny's. I want to get pancakes. I want to get everything I can possibly get my hands on."

Father Stu is a project that Wahlberg has been trying to get off the ground for some time and will see Marky Mark star in the biopic as boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long. Beginning life as an angry young man, Stu turned to boxing as a release. Sadly, his career in the sport did not take off as he had hoped due to an injury, and so he moved to L.A. to pursue acting. Even more sadly, this did not work out either, when one evening he suffered a horrible motorcycle accident, being hit by one car, then run over by another. It was while staying in hospital that Stu had an out of body experience which caused him to rediscover his faith and enlist in Mount Angel Seminary in Oregon.

His dramatic life does not stop there though, as, while studying, he was diagnosed with a rare degenerative muscle disease and was forced to use crutches by the time he was ordained, and eventually resulting in the use of a motorized chair. The man is now held up as an example of faith and love overcoming pain and hardship. Father Stu will also star Mel Gibson as Wahlberg's father, with Teresa Ruiz (Narcos: Mexico) on board to play his girlfriend.