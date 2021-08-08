Veteran actress Markie Post of Night Court fame has passed away. Along with her breakout role in Night Court as Christine Sullivan, Post was also known for her roles in the TV shows The Fall Guy and Hearts Afire. Nearly four years ago, the actress was diagnosed with cancer, and she lost her battle with the disease on Saturday. Her passing was confirmed by her manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky. Post was 70 years old.

"But for us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world," Post's family said in a statement.

Born on Nov. 4, 1950, Post got her start in show business by working on various game shows like Split Second, Double Dare, and Card Sharks. She made her television acting debut in 1979 with a role on CHIPs, followed by parts in other popular shows of the era like Barnaby Jones, The Incredible Hulk, and Buck Rogers in the 25th Century. She also appeared in 1981's Gangster Wars with her big screen debut, though she primarily focused on television work in subsequent years.

In her best known role, Post starred as public defender Christine Sullivan on the hit NBC series Night Court, joining the show in its second season and remaining throughout the rest of its run. Honest to a fault, Christine was constantly clashing and evading the advances of John Larroquette's Dan Fielding on the show. Post's character also served as a love interest for Judge Harry Stone, whose actor Harry Anderson passed away in 2018. In 2008, Post, Anderson, and their co-star Charlie Robinson appeared as themselves in an episode of 30 Rock. Charlie Robinson died just last month at the age of 75.

Post was also a frequent player on celebrity game shows, appearing on shows like The $10,000 Pyramid, Super Password, and Hollywood Squares. She also had starring roles in The Fall Guy and Hearts Afire. Her many other small screen credits include The Gangster Chronicles, The Greatest American Hero, The Love Boat, The A-Team, Odd Man Out, Scrubs, and Chicago P.D. For her voice role as June Darby in the animated series Transformers Prime, Post was nominated for the Behind the Voice Actors Award for Best Vocal Ensemble in a Television Series.

Even while battling her illness, Post insisted on working as a "side job." In recent years, she took on projects like the Lifetime holiday movies Christmas Reservations and Four Christmases and a Wedding, the ABC series The Kids Are Alright, and the Netflix show Santa Clarita Diet. Her final role was as Joanna's Mom in an episode of the Netflix series Soundtrack which premiered on the streaming service in 2019.

Post's survivors include her husband, writer Michael A. Ross; daughters Kate Armstrong Ross and Daisy Schoenborn; son-in-law Bryce Schoenborn; and a five-month-old granddaughter. The family is now working on plans for a memorial. We extend our condolences to them at this time. May she rest in peace. This news comes to us from Deadline.