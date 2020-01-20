Actor and icon Nicolas Cage is well-known for his crazy onscreen outbursts, but every now and again he opens his mouth and something rather genuine and profound falls out of it. This time, it relates to 2019's comedy-drama movie Marriage Story, a movie that Cage believes should be required viewing for anyone thinking about divorce.

"I think that's a very important movie. I think anyone who's even considering divorce - and the families - it should be required viewing. Having been through it, family law is absolutely the worst."

Alright, so maybe this statement being profound is a bit of a stretch, but it is interesting to know that someone who has been through the drama of divorce (which Nicolas Cage has four times, no less) can see the reality of it reflected on screen in Marriage Story. The actor discussed this year's Oscar nominations whilst attending the premiere of his new movie Color Out of Space, where he also admitted that it is an especially competitive year and believes that they're all deserving of recognition. Though it sounds like Marriage Story holds a special place in his heart.

The Face/Off star could not resist gushing over Adam Driver's agonisingly realistic performance, a performance which has earned the actor a nomination for Best Actor. He will be going up against Leonardo DiCaprio, Joaquin Phoenix, Antonio Banderas and Jonathan Pryce in the Best Actor category. Marriage Story has also received five other Academy Award nominations including Best Picture, for this story of a married couple, played by Driver and Scarlett Johansson, who are struggling through a grueling, coast-to-coast divorce that pushes them to their personal and creative extremes.

Having been met with critical acclaim and currently sitting at 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has obviously struck a chord with everyone, but especially with those, like Cage, who have experienced the pain of divorce.

As for Cage's next big screen venture, he will be starring in Color Out of Space, an exciting H.P. Lovecraft adaptation that follows a family after a meteorite lands in the front yard of their farm. Cage then finds himself battling a mutant extraterrestrial organism, because of course he does, as it infects his families' minds and bodies, transforming their quiet rural life into a technicolor nightmare.

This is only one of several intriguing projects in Nic Cage's future, such as The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent where Cage will be playing an exaggerated version of himself in a movie that sounds like it could only star Nicolas Cage. Alongside that we also have a potential National Treasure follow-up and the sci-fi martial arts movie Jiu Jitsu. The man really can do anything.

Color Out of Space is due for release on 28 February 2020. This comes to us from Extra TV.