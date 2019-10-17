Netflix has released the trailer for Marriage Story. This is the latest from director Noah Baumbach, who has churned out a few somewhat low-key critically-heralded gems over the past handful of years. This time around, he's enlisted the help of two of the biggest stars around in the form of Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, who both look to be bringing their A-game for this one. Yet, even though the title might imply we're in for a fun little romantic ride, this new trailer promises something much more emotionally brutal and honest when it comes to real-life relationships.

The trailer kicks off by showcasing a seemingly happy couple played by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. Quickly, we realize that's not how this is all going to go down, as they're getting divorced. That complicates things, but this trailer shows us all of the intimate complications that go along with such a thing. Get ready to open up a new box of tissues, because this gets brutal, with the help of Paul McCartney singing Maybe I'm Amazed. If things can get this emotional in a two-minute trailer, it's hard to imagine what's in store during this movie's full runtime.

Marriage Story is simply being described as "an incisive and compassionate portrait of a marriage breaking up and a family staying together." Aside from Adam Driver and Scarlett Johannson, the rest of the cast is quite stacked as well, as it includes Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Julie Hagerty, Merritt Wever, Azhy Robertson, Wallace Shawn, Martha Kelly and Mark O'Brien. Noah Baumbach wrote the screenplay in addition to directing. Baumbach also made his previous movie, The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) for Netflix, which provided us with one of the best performances of Adam Sandler's career. Baumbach and Netflix seem to be a winning combination.

This will cap off a huge year for both Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. Driver is also appearing in The Report, which seems to be an Oscar hopeful, and he's reprising his role as Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is poised to be one of the biggest hits of the year. Johansson, meanwhile, starred in Avengers: Endgame, which went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time, and she also recently wrapped filming on Black Widow, the first solo movie for her MCU character.

Based on the early critical reactions, Oscar nominations could be in both of their futures. The movie currently boasts a stellar 98 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 90 reviews counted. A new poster has also been released, which is almost tragically misleading after watching the trailer, given that it paints a picture of a very happy family. Marriage Story opens in limited theaters on November 6 before arriving on streaming via Netflix streaming on December 6. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.