Universal Pictures has released a teaser for Marry Me, in addition to revealing a fitting release date. The rom-com, which stars Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, is set to arrive on February 12, 2021, just in time for Valentine's Day weekend. As we've seen with release dates in the current theatrical marketplace, things are quite tentative so who knows what could happen five months from now. But for the moment, we know when we can catch J Lo's latest.

Marry Me is said to be packed with original songs by Jennifer Lopez and Latin musician Maluma, marking his feature debut. Lopez stars as a musical superstar named Kat Valdez and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher. These total strangers agree to marry and then get to know each other. It is an unlikely romance about two different people searching for something real in a world where value is based on likes and followers. The studio calls it a "modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social media."

The movie is directed by Kat Coiro (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Dead to Me) from a screenplay by John Rogers (The Librarians), Tami Sagher (30 Rock) and Harper Dill (The Mick). It is based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby. Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas (Hustlers, Maid in Manhattan), Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina (Hustlers, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) and John Rogers are on board as producers, with Alex Brown, Willie Mercer, Pamela Thur and J.B. Roberts serving as executive producers. John Bradley and Sarah Silverman also star.

In Marry Me, Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) is one half of the sexiest celebrity power couple on the planet, alongside hot new music supernova Bastian (Maluma). Kat and Bastian's huge hit single, "Marry Me} begins to climb the charts just as they are set to be married in front of an audience of their fans in a ceremony that will be streamed for the world to see. Divorced high-school math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) has reluctantly gone to the concert with his daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman) and his best friend (Sarah Silverman). When Kat learns just ahead of the ceremony that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant, her life takes a left turn as she has a meltdown on stage. She then locks eyes with a stranger in the crowd

Kat opts to marry Charlie. What starts out as an impulsive reaction turns into an unexpected romance. As forces conspire to break them apart, the universal question arises: Can two people from such different worlds bridge the gulf between them and build a place where they both belong?

Jennifer Lopez is coming off of Hustlers, which was not only a huge hit but put her in the awards season conversation in a serious way. Owen Wilson, meanwhile is also starring in Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, as well as the upcoming Loki series for Marvel}. Be sure to check out the teaser for yourself from the official Marry Me Instagram account.