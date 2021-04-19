Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated the initial flight of NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity with some classic lines from Total Recall and Predator. On Monday, Ingenuity completed a successful first flight on the distant planet, rising up ten feet in the air where it hovered and took a photo before touching back down on the Mars surface.

Prior to the flight, Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Twitter to wish NASA luck with the helicopter. In the video clip, Schwarzenegger first calls back to Total Recall, Paul Verhoeven's sci-fi movie from 1990 that starred Arnold as a man who takes a virtual vacation to Mars (that goes horribly awry). From the clip:

"When I heard about this helicopter ride on Mars, I was so excited about it that I immediately thought, 'Get your ass to Mars!' But then I thought, 'They are already on Mars, what the hell am I talking about?'"

Given that we're talking about Mars, it was natural for Schwarzenegger to first think of Total Recall, even if he quickly realized that perhaps wasn't the perfect line to quote in this situation. That would fall back on his legendary line from Predator, which remains one of Schwarzenegger's most quotable lines to this very day.

"I cannot wait for all the footage ... so I think the only thing I can say since we are dealing with a helicopter is... What do you think? Yes. Get to the chopper!"

A tweet from the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory responded: "You heard @schwarzenegger. Get to da choppa! DO IT! DO IT NOW! WE ARE WAITING!"

#MarsHelicopter Mission Control Live

April 19 at 3:15am PDT (6:15am EDT/1015 GMT)https://t.co/SCVeYsIfBhhttps://t.co/H6CJXbBPEj — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) April 18, 2021

"We can now say that human beings have flown a rotorcraft on another planet," MiMi Aung, Ingenuity project manager at JPL, also said of the successful flight. "We've been talking about our Wright Brothers moment on another planet for so long. And now, here it is."

Should NASA encounter any aggressive Martians, or if any other kind of alien invasion heads toward Earth, Schwarzenegger will be ready to answer the call. Last month, a study in the U.K. ranked Arnold No. 1 as the celebrity or public figure best suited to fend off an alien invasion. Once he was made aware of the news, Schwarzenegger took to Twitter to declare that he was ready to lead the charge against any hostile space aliens should that worst case scenario become a reality.

"I want to thank the people for putting their faith in me. I am ready to serve," Schwarzenegger said.

We might also be seeing Schwarzenegger back on the big screen as part of the Expendables franchise soon enough. According to Randy Couture, the planned sequel is set to be filmed later this year with a new script currently in the works. So as long as his pal Sylvester Stallone is back, it seems more than likely that Schwarzenegger would return as well. The actor was last seen in 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate and will appear as the President in the upcoming martial arts comedy movie Kung Fury 2 with David Sandberg and Michael Fassbender. This news stems from Arnold Schwarzenegger on Twitter.