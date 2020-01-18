Martha Stewart won't be buying Gwyneth Paltrow's Vagina-scented candle. The Goop product is sold out, so even if Stewart wanted one, she'd have to waitlist it on the company's site. In a new interview, Stewart was asked about the controversial company's new candle scent and she really didn't seem too impressed, though she did seem to know the reason why the candle was sold out. Paltrow and Goop have no problem stretching the limits of their advertising.

In a new interview, Martha Stewart was asked about the "This Smells Like My Vagina" Goop candle. She apparently didn't know about it, but she knew all about Goop and Gwyneth Paltrow. She was not the least bit surprised that the candle sold. Stewart says, "I'm sure it sold out. She does that kind of irritating... she's trying to zhuzh up the public to listen to her and that's great..." Stewart then stated, "let her do her thing and I wouldn't buy that candle."

Irritating is one way to describe Goop's marketing and it's also a nice way of putting it since most are calling their products "snake oil." A candle, which people are led to believe smells like the bottom half of Gwyneth Paltrow, was always going to be a top seller, even at $75 each. However, Martha Stewart thinks she knows the audience that is buying them all up and it isn't "all Americans." Stewart says, "I think it's not America. I think it's a lot of guys who are horny." Stewart may have a good point there.

Martha Stewart isn't the only one to have responded to Goop's latest marketing stunt involving vagina-scented candles. Dwayne Johnson joked about a testicle candle, but that didn't work out so well for him. He went back to the drawing board for shampoo instead and then refocused his acting career. All jokes aside, Stewart, also a brilliant self-marketer, knows good marketing when she sees it. The "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle was promoted and sold out at just the perfect time.

Netflix's The Goop Lab premieres next week, so the vagina candle was more than likely some clever way to get people talking about Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow, and the show. The show is basically one long infomercial to get people on board with Goop's products, which have been called out for being unregulated and at times, unhealthy. Maybe in a few weeks, Gwyneth Paltrow will forget she even made a vagina-scented candle, just like she forgets she's in various Marvel movies.

The company is already worth nearly a few million dollars and is looking to get those numbers up, which the Netflix series will more than likely help with. For now, even if the "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle goes back up for sale, Martha Stewart isn't going to buy it. You can check out the interview with Stewart below, thanks to the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen YouTube channel.