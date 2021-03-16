It's not long to go now before audiences can take a huge chunk out of their day to sit down and watch Zack Snyder's Justice League, but if you are feeling impatient, the first look at Justice League member Martian Manhunter has now leaked online. The character is due to make his debut in Snyder's take on the DC team-up, with Man of Steel's Harry Lennix returning to play the part.

Originally one of the seven members of The Justice League, rumors have persisted for years that Lennix's character, General Swanwick, is Martian Manhunter in his human guise. Since The Snyder Cut was put into production, director Zack Snyder has since confirmed that this was always the plan, with Lennix recently revealing that the character will be brought to life using motion capture. "Mo-cap. I don't know what I'm going to look like," he said. "I don't know what the body is going to look like and all that, but I'm thrilled to see it. That guy's probably in good shape, for example. Honestly, I don't know if it's reverse engineering but I had the mo-cap [suit] on myself and I did the thing. Now, I don't know what that's going to look like finally but I wonder to an extent if that's going to be reverse-engineered."

Created by writer Joseph Samachson and designed by artist Joe Certa, Martian Manhunter, whose real name is J'onn J'onzz, is the only surviving member of the Martian race who is mistakenly teleported to Earth following the destruction of his people. Martian Manhunter possesses the ability to change his appearance at will, as well as super strength, speed, flight, and telepathy, and should prove to be a visual delight when brought to life in The Snyder Cut.

The design for the live action looks to have kept some of Lennix's facial features, while giving Marian Manhunter the enlarged cranium that he sometimes has in the comics. There has also been some detailing added to his face, and while we have yet to see the full costume, the design looks like a faithful realization that will fit into Snyder's movie perfectly.

The Snyder Cut picks up following the events of Snyder's Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, with Bruce Wayne determined to ensure Superman's ultimate sacrifice was not in vain. Bruce joins forces with Diana Prince and sets out to recruit a team of metahumans, namely Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash, to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. Zack Snyder's Justice League is expected to follow a similar plot to what audiences saw in theaters back in 2017, while making several changes along the way.

The inclusion of Martian Manhunter is just one of these changes, with the majority of early reviews stating that The Snyder Cut is a very different experience to what replacement director Joss Whedon achieved.

The Snyder Cut is scheduled to be released to HBO Max on March 18, 2021, and it was recently revealed that the movie will also be available in most markets around the world via some form of digital offering, be it a streaming service, on-demand rental/purchase or digital download on the same day. If you wish to see Martian Manhunter in all his glory, head over to Reddit.