Martin Scorsese reveals why we won't see any of his movies released as a director's cut. The term "director's cut" is often misused in the entertainment industry these days. This is something Scorsese discusses when talking about that aspect of filmmaking. The director currently has the freedom to release longer-than-average movies and takes that aspect of his work very seriously. There aren't too many studio heads who are going to tell Martin Scorsese what to do. However, there are some directors who do not have that luxury.

According to Martin Scorsese, the director's cut of the movie is the one that moviegoers experience in the theater. Technically, the director is right, for the most part. When it comes down to it, Scorsese understands why some filmmakers might want to go back and change things later, but he also believes it's all a part of the process of the finished product. He explains.

"The director's cut is the film that's released - unless it's been taken away from the director by the financiers and the studio. The (director) has made their decisions based on the process they were going through at the time. There could be money issues, there could be somebody that dies (while making) the picture, the studio changes heads and the next person hates it. Sometimes (a director says), 'I wish I could go back and put it all back together.' All these things happen... But I do think once the die is cast, you have to go with it and say, 'That's the movie I made under those circumstances.'"

There are often times when a studio will interfere with a director's original vision. Sometimes the directors will often ask to have their names removed from the projects when this happens, and other times they will have to suck it up, depending on their goals with the movie. Martin Scorsese had this to say about studios interfering with the creative process and how that applies to the director's cut.

"It's an interesting thing. We would have loved to see an extended version of a number of films in the past where scenes were cut out. Now (those scenes were) cut out from the director's cut, not from the rough cut. There's a big difference. (Sometimes to) capitalize on (a film's popularity) and exploit it they say, 'This is the director's cut.' You should take a look at Sam Peckinpah's Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid. I saw the full version a few days before it opened at a meeting and it was two hours and 20 minutes or so. Then MGM released their version and it was 90 minutes. We all said, 'Oh no, it was a masterpiece,' and wished it could be saved. The editor saved a copy and what you see now is what we saw in that meeting. That is a director's cut. And if the editor said there was another 20 minutes that Peckinpah wanted to keep in there, I would have loved to see those 20 minutes. So I understand the idea of an audience wanting to be entertained for another 20 minutes in that world."

Director's cut is more of a marketing term at this time. It's a way to get audiences to go out and buy the digital or Blu-ray copy of some of their favorite movies, along with newer releases too. When a movie is good, people want more of it, which is usually when the deleted scenes come into play, or the bonus footage. More often than not, one can easily see why these scenes were left on the cutting room floor.

Martin Scorsese is currently out promoting his latest project, The Irishman, which is nearly three-and-a-half hours long. This is Scorsese's director's cut of the movie, so don't expect to see a four-hour version at some point in the near future, because that's not going to happen. Plus, over three hours seems like it might even be too long to begin with for some moviegoers, like Avengers: Endgame, a movie we know Scorsese did not like, or didn't even see. The interview with Martin Scorsese was originally conducted by Entertainment Weekly.