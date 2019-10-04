Martin Scorsese doesn't consider the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be cinema. The Irishman director is out promoting the movie, which has been getting rave reviews. Some are even hailing Scorsese's Netflix collaboration an instant classic and a masterpiece. While Marvel movies have been able to dominate the box office, Avengers: Endgame is the highest grossing movie of all time, and get good marks with critics, Scorsese isn't buying what they're selling at all.

Marvel Studios has been able to take over the theatrical landscape in the past eleven years, but not everybody thinks the movies are all that great. Martin Scorsese doesn't believe they are, and yes, he has tried watching them, though he did not reveal which ones. He had this to say about the MCU and where it fits in with today's cultural landscape in the entertainment industry.

"I don't see them. I tried, you know? But that's not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being."

Martin Scorsese's opinion may bum out some hardcore MCU fans, but it's his own belief. He isn't trashing the movies or saying he's glad Iron Man is dead, he's simply voicing his opinion. The 76-year old director is a cinematic legend and has earned the right to his own opinion, though many wish Marvel Studios would have handled the de-aging technology in The Irishman. Scorsese has paid his dues and made cinematic history in the process.

Raging Bull, Good Fellas, Taxi Driver, Casino, The King of Comedy, and The Departed are just a sampling of some of Martin Scorsese's work over his long career. Scorsese made so many iconic movies that everyone tries to emulate, which is proven by Todd Phillips' Joker movie. Phillips is trying to take the superhero comic book movie and elevate it by taking inspiration from what Scorsese did in the past, specifically with The King of Comedy. Scorsese read the Joker script and offered his advice, though Phillips won't reveal what the legendary director told him.

Quentin Tarantino is a big fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Before Avengers: Endgame hit theaters, the director was trying to go back and fill in the gaps of the ones he missed. When asked about a favorite, Tarantino likes Thor: Ragnarok the best, which is a testament to the hard work that Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth put into reinventing the God of Thunder. Martin Scorsese does not agree, and that's fine. He has earned the right to basically do whatever he wants, including calling the MCU out for not being cinema. The interview with Martin Scorsese was originally conducted by Empire Magazine and can be found in the latest issue.