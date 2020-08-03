There have been many notable celebrities turning 80 this summer, and with Martin Sheen as the next big star to exit his 70s, fans of the veteran actor have been honoring his many memorable roles on social media. From big name movies like Apocalypse Now to roles in hit shows like The West Wing, Sheen has proven himself to be one of the best of his craft through these unforgettable performances and his many accolades. With such great respect for the actor, social media has been filling up with posts paying tribute to him on his special day, also honoring his work as an activist in addition to his impressive filmography.

"Pleased to say I was once arrested with Martin Sheen, while protesting nuclear testing on Shoshone land. Happy 80th birthday, you handsome rabble rouser!" tweets author T. Thorn Coyle. "Martin Sheen has been arrested more than 60 times for acts of civil disobedience. Happy 80th to a real one," another fan writes on Twitter. Plenty more tweets point out particular favorite roles from Sheen, with his West Wing role particularly getting a lot of attention as people wish a happy 80th birthday to the "president of the United States."

Another famous role that's bringing a lot of praise to Sheen is his classic role in Francis Ford Coppolla's legendary movie Apocalypse Now, which was originally released in 1979. Sheen's performance in the movie managed to earn him a BAFTA Award for Best Actor nomination. Even Marvel fans have some love for Sheen as well, as the legend played the Uncle Ben to Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012. He has also narrated dozens of documentaries and appeared in many other notable movies like Gandhi, JFK, The American President, Wall Street, and Catch Me If You Can.

Sheen might be most popular for playing President Josiah Bartlet on The West Wing between 1999 and 2006. The fan favorite role would earn him a Golden Globe Award as well as two Screen Actor Guild Awards. Later, Sheen would also win an Emmy for his guest appearance on Murphy Brown. For his work with TV documentaries, the West Wing star would also be honored with two Daytime Emmy Awards.

Additionally, Sheen would also lend his voice to the real Seymour Skinner in the controversial episode of The Simpsons called "The Principal and the Pauper." More recently, Sheen could be seen playing Robert Hanson in the Netflix series Grace and Frankie, appearing on the program when its sixth season premiered on the streaming service earlier this year. The actor also had a sizable role on his son Charlie's comedy series Anger Management, with Sheena lso appearing on other popular shows throughout his career like Roswell, Tales from the Crypt, Hawaii 5-O, and Columbo.

Let us be the next ones to wish Martin Sheen a very happy 80th birthday. Here's to many more years from the accomplished actor. You can take a look at some of the tweets paying tribute to Sheen for his 80th birthday below.

Pleased to say I was once arrested with Martin Sheen, while protesting nuclear testing on Shoshone land.



Happy 80th birthday, you handsome rabble rouser! pic.twitter.com/Uavm1bNAs2 — T. Thorn Coyle (@ThornCoyle) August 3, 2020

Martin Sheen has been arrested more than 60 times for acts of civil disobedience.



Happy 80th to a real one. pic.twitter.com/qpY1rwWjUH — Chris Wachal (@notChrisWachal) August 3, 2020

Happy 80th Birthday to Martin Sheen, guest star of the most popular episode in The Simpsons History. pic.twitter.com/8HAWNYhAjx — That Guy (@ThatGuy3002) August 3, 2020

Martin Sheen is 80.

His performance as the child-like, charming & homicidal Kit Carruthers in Badlands is one of my favourite in cinema ever.

And this shot is perfect. pic.twitter.com/VaqW9BUEz5 — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) August 3, 2020

happy 80th birthday to the best looking potus, martin sheen! pic.twitter.com/1OYiV12W3C — кαяα (@kkarra27) August 3, 2020

August 3, 2020

Happy Birthday Martin Sheen 80 years old today. pic.twitter.com/A2RrF3NYnp — Celebrity and Movies : News International (@NadineRuitenbe1) August 3, 2020

Happy birthday to Martin Sheen. I've been a fan since The Subject Was Roses on B'way (didn't see it but had the Columbia LP set--they recorded the occasional play back then) and he's always been the real deal. Nice dude, too. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) August 3, 2020

Happy 80th Birthday Martin Sheen❣️Maybe this @WhiteHouse should watch “ The West Wing “ pic.twitter.com/qVJLO9LYvA — tina melissen 🌊🌊😷 (@tmelissen1219) August 3, 2020

since it’s martin sheen’s birthday, let’s talk about arguably his best monologue ever pic.twitter.com/N21udJefzI — rachel ミ☆ (@mchalemackenzie) August 3, 2020

It’s Martin Sheen’s birthday today so I’d like to throw these two pics out into the world. He’s been fighting for the betterment of our country onscreen and off, and what a pleasure it was to fight with him on that freezing February day. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xj99GygkTh — Gianna (@DiReda15) August 3, 2020