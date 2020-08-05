Former WWE Superstar Marty Jannetty has seemingly confessed to killing a man and making him "disappear" in a post on social media that has since been deleted. Jannetty, known as one half of The Rockers alongside WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, was at the peak of his fame in the era some fans would call pro wrestling's Golden Age. He has since made sporadic appearances on wrestling programming in the years since for multiple wrestling organizations, including WWE, WCW, and ECW.

On Wednesday, Jannetty's name began trending online after the former WWE Tag Team Champion allegedly posted a disturbing message on his personal Facebook account. Although the post is said to have been deleted, screenshots are easy to find on social media. Jannetty doesn't give any names, but appears to confess to killing a man when he was a teenager, though he suggests that it was done in self defense.

"I never told no one this, even my brother Geno...Cause Geno would've killed him, and I didn't want my brother gone, hell he'd only recently come home from Viet Nam," Jannetty's post says in the screenshot. The wrestler then alleges details an event that happened while he was working at Victory Lanes bowling alley when he was 13, using a homophobic slur to describe a co-worker whom he'd buy weed from.

"He put his hands on me..he dragged me around to the back of the building..you already know what he was gonna try to do," the post continues. "That was the very first time I made a man disappear..they never found him..they shoulda looked in the Chattahoochie River."

Oddly, the post also includes multiple photos of Jannetty with a woman he identifies as "Winnie," and he appears to be harshly telling her off as well. To Winnie, Jannetty says: "I likes you so damn much, probably my favorite..but I promised myself way back then, nobody would ever hurt me again..that includes you..I loved you but you hurt me with your f--kin Jamaican jealousy..you can go your own way, I don't need you."

As of now, the post is not on Jannetty's Facebook page. In another photo posted to Facebook on the same morning, a younger Jannetty can be seen in an old photo alongside two fans with custom-made Jannetty shirts. "I had no choice, had to please their mothers that night..lol..what! You'd have done the same damn thing," the former pro wrestler says in the caption. Several other photos reveal similar comments about others.

It's hard to say at this point if Jannetty legitimately killed a co-worker as a teenager, given his history of unusual posts on social media. The news has brought about a variety of mixed opinions from wrestling fans on social media, with one fan noting, "Dark Side of the Ring season 3 is gonna be wild." The screenshot of Marty Jannetty's alleged confession was posted by BLPMikey on Twitter, and you can take a look at it below.

Marty Jannetty woke up today and decided to casually confess to a murder. pic.twitter.com/l8yGSq17oO — Mikey (@BLPMikey) August 5, 2020