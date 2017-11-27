Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed that there are 20 MCU movies planned for after the release of Avengers 4 in a new interview with Vanity Fair. It's been promised that the upcoming Infinity War and Avengers 4 will see the end of the current phase of the MCU and that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will help to usher in the new phase. In addition to the final 2 Avengers movies, we also have Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Captain Marvel all set to come out over the next 2 years. It's an exciting time to be a Marvel fan as they launch into yet another unprecedented phase of the MCU.

While speaking to Vanity Fair about the 10th anniversary of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige said that the new phase will be completely different, which has been hinted at before, mentioning that lesser-known characters and stories will take the spotlight. But it now appears like we're going to see a lot more than previously thought. Feige had this to say.

"22 movies in, and we've got another 20 movies on the docket that are completely different from anything that's come before, intentionally."

Many have accused Marvel movies of all being too similar and it will be interesting to see where the new phase takes us and how it will compare to the last 10 years. One thing is for sure: the MCU is definitely striving to break new ground with this upcoming new phase.

Avengers 4 will be the end of the MCU as we currently know it and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the new set of Spider-Man movies are going to help set up what comes next. What that is, isn't clear at this time, but the possibilities are endless, especially when Disney's Bob Eiger claims to have the rights to 7,000 characters. If the recently rumored talks between Disney and 20th Century Fox ever go through, there's potential for some major crossovers from the X-Men all the way to Deadpool, which doesn't seem all of that realistic at this time.

Vanity Fair had a top-secret photoshoot back in October with the cast of the last 10 years of the MCU near Atlanta, bringing together some crazy talent and a lot of costumes. It comes at a bittersweet time for some of the actors who are rumored to be exiting their respective franchises after the events of Avengers 4. On the other hand, there's also a new group of actors who have recently joined the MCU and have a bright future ahead of breaking some new ground for Marvel. It's a perfect blend of the old characters passing the torch to the new.

Now, there are some Marvel fans that are reading "20 new movies," and wondering why they can't see the trailer for Infinity War. The Russo Brothers have done an amazing job keeping the trailer a mystery, even after to showing it to audiences at the D23 Expo and San Diego Comic-Con over the summer. Not to worry, it's coming real soon and then it will be on to the wait for Avengers 4 and the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While we wait for more news regarding a possible Infinity War trailer and news about the next phase of the MCU, check out the new interview with Kevin Feige, via Vanity Fair.