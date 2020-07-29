Fear not, Marvel fans as Hawkeye is coming to Marvel's Avengers video game. This release has been a long time coming and is finally making its way this fall. Originally, Clint Barton was notably absent from the Avengers lineup in previous trailers and promo material, with Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Hulk Captain America, Ms. Marvel and others present. But Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics, who are behind the upcoming game, have officially revealed that Hawkeye will be joining the lineup after the game's launch. They have even released a trailer, previewing the hero's arrival.

The trailer opens up with an ominous voice calling out to any remaining Avengers. We then see glimpses of Hawkeye taking out robots in an undisclosed location. A voice then heard expressing surprise at Clint's presence. At the tail end of the footage, we get to see the character's face. So, while Hawkeye won't be part of the beta, which is beginning next month, he will be part of the game's future.

Clint Barton, per Square Enix, will be coming to The Avengers game via a post-launch campaign. Hawkeye, played by Jeremy Renner in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will have his own in-depth story mission chain that will be unique from the main campaign. It can be played either co-op or solo, depending on the player's preference. He will also bring a new villain into the fold, whose identity has not yet been revealed. The studio also teased further character surprises. For now, they are keeping things quiet in terms of specifics.

Like the core six heroes, Clint, and all future characters, will have custom move sets and combos, skills, gear, heroics, outfits, emotes, and name plates. The studios say they have "drawn on over eight decades of Marvel history." This particular version of Clint Barton will, in part, be inspired by writer Matt Fraction and Artist David Aja's seminal My Life as A Weapon storyline. Several pieces of concept art of Hawkeye in the game have been revealed, which we've included for you to check out.

Marvel's Avengers is a third-person, action-adventure video game that combines an original story with single-player and co-op gameplay. Players can assemble a team of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes and defend the Earth from escalating threats. It will be following in the footsteps of 2018's Spider-Man, which proved to be a huge success.

The game will initially launch for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on September 4. The good news is that players who are looking to pick up the Xbox Series X and/or the PlayStation 5 at launch can buy without remorse. Marvel's Avengers will only need to be purchased once, as the game will be upgraded for free to next-gen consoles. The open beta will take place from August 21 to 23, for those who are interested in giving the game a test drive before launch. Be sure to check out the Hawkeye trailer for yourself. This news comes to us via Marvel.com.