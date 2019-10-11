Tom Holland and Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo have revealed the "secret" Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth handshake. Holland and Russo are currently working together on their upcoming Cherry project. The Spider-Man actor is taking on a much different role than we've ever seen him in for the military themed movie, which will show him stretching his acting talents to become a drug addicted Army veteran with PTSD. The movie is loosely based on a true story by Nico Walker and it will probably be pretty intense, to say the least.

When getting ready to shoot some heavy material, Joe Russo and Tom Holland like to loosen up with a bit of comedy. In a new video posted on social media, Russo and Holland sport paper bags on their heads as they pretend to be Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth. The two engage in a hilarious "secret" handshake and then shoot the breeze for a moment, even talking about their fantasy football league, which Pratt takes very seriously.

Anthony and Joe Russo are teaming up with Tom Holland again for Cherry. The directors have worked with the young actor on Captain America: Civil War, Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. While it looked like Holland was leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the summer for good, Sony and Marvel Studios were able to reach a new agreement, keeping their partnership intact for the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel and an unknown MCU project in the future. So, who knows, maybe the Russo Brothers and Holland will team up again for another superhero project.

For now, The Russo Brothers are taking a break from superheroes and the MCU. They dedicated a lot of their time and energy over the past five years to setting up and completing the Infinity Saga. Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were pretty much shot at the same time with some back-to-back footage too. It was an incredible undertaking that paid off both critically and commercially. Marvel fans were stunned to see what the Russos, along with Kevin Feige, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely were able to pull off with so many characters on the big screen at one time.

There was a lot of juggling of schedules to make everything happen, but the Russo Brothers pulled it off. As a result, Avengers: Endgame is now the highest grossing movie of all time, beating out James Cameron's mighty Avatar. So, getting to work on Cherry must be a breath of fresh air for both of the directors and Tom Holland too. They're just making a normal movie without superheroes and massive special effects to take care of in the post-production process. Just a normal, good old fashioned, regular movie. It's going to be very interesting to see Holland take on this new role and to see how MCU fans react to it. You can check out the video of the young actor and Joe Russo providing some comic relief below, thanks to the Russo Brothers Twitter account.

We guess the secret Chris handshake isn’t so secret anymore... Check out https://t.co/mK8Zg53JxL to keep up with #AGBOSuperheroLeague. Joe AKA “Chris Pratt” is playing for the @ArthritisFdn and Tom AKA “Chris Hemsworth” is playing for @Tbrotherstrust. @AGBOfilms@TomHolland1996pic.twitter.com/vpqbdqK2t1 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) October 11, 2019