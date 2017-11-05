Earlier today, we reported that the 17th Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Thor: Ragnarok, was the studio's 17th straight box office hit, with an impressive box office opening weekend of $121 million. That tally helped push the MCU as a whole past an impressive box office milestone, with all 17 of the MCU movies earning a combined total of a whopping $5 billion, $5.079 billion to be exact. While the Thor franchise has been considered to be one of the MCU's weakest links, this new sequel has come out swinging, besting its predecessors thus far.

This new domestic tally also brings up the figure for the average MCU movie, which is now $298.8 million, with the average opening weekend for an MCU movie now $115.6 million with an average theater count of 4,072. The Thor: Ragnarok box office figures released today reveal that the movie is in fact "above average on all fronts, taking in $121 million from 4,080 theaters, and it seems likely that it will have no trouble crossing the $298.8 million mark as it continues its theatrical run.

Thor Ragnarok finds the God of Thunder imprisoned on the other side of the universe. The mighty Thor (Chris Hemsworth) gets caught up in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), his former ally and fellow Avenger. Thor's quest for survival leads him in a race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela (Cate Blanchett) from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. Returning from the previous Thor movies are Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Anthony Hopkins as Odin and Idris Elba as Heimdall, with new characters including Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jeff Goldblum as The Grandmaster, Karl Urban as Skurge and director Taika Waititi himself lending his voice to Korg.

While the MCU continues to churn out hit after hit, there still hasn't been a movie to top the MCU's biggest hit so far, Marvel's The Avengers from way back in 2012. The Avengers still holds the top spot for biggest MCU opening weekend ($207.4 million), all time domestic gross ($623.3 million) and all-time worldwide gross ($1.5 billion). While many MCU movies have come close, it seems that there may not be a MCU movie that could top this first Avengers movie, but it's possible that the next two Avengers movies that will hit theaters over the next two years may have the best shot.

Marvel will release the highly-anticipated Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, with Avengers 4, which is currently in production, slated for release on May 3, 2019, with both movies slated to kick off the summer movie season for the next two years. Since both Infinity War and this fourth Avengers movie will have massive casts that are said to unite the entire MCU, it's possible that the audiences could come out in full force when these movies hit theaters. Box Office Mojo broke the news about the MCU box office today.