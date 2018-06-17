Benicio Del Toro would like to see the Collector and Grandmaster team up within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When we last saw Del Toro's Collector in Infinity War, his fate was left unclear. When part of the Guardians of the Galaxy went to Knowhere, Thanos used the Reality Stone to lure them into a trap. The Collector disintegrated when reality set in, but we're not sure what happened to him exactly. However, Benicio Del Toro has pretty much confirmed that the Collector survived while admitting that it would be an honor to work with his MCU brother Jeff Goldblum, who plays the Grandmaster.

Earlier this week, Jeff Goldblum revealed that the Grandmaster survived the events of Infinity War. We last saw the character at the conclusion of Thor: Ragnarok, but much like his brother the Collector, it was not clear what happened to him at the end of Infinity War. Now that we know that they both survived, it seems that it's the perfect time to see the brothers finally join forces in the MCU and stir some more mischief into the pot.

In a new interview promoting Sicario 2, Benicio Del Toro admitted that he has never met Jeff Goldblum, but that he would be interested in working with his onscreen brother in a future MCU project, when asked about the possibility. While he's never spoken to Goldblum, that doesn't mean that a team up with the immortal brothers is out of the question. The MCU is in a state of confusion at the moment after the events of Infinity War, so maybe the brothers will play a part in Phase 4. Del Toro had this to say about the possibility of a Collector and Grandmaster meeting.

"No, I haven't talked to him, but it would be an honor for me to work with him. I've been a fan and you know, it'd be great. It'd be great."

While the plot for Avengers 4 is held securely under wraps at the moment, it is possible that we could see the Collector and Grandmaster on the big screen together next year. It's not that far-fetched, but there are already plenty of heroes that set up to be in the highly anticipated movie, so there might not be any room for them. Phase 4 will be kicking off in 2020 with Captain Marvel as the leader, so we could very well see the cosmic immortal Collector and Grandmaster in the near future.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could also be an option to see Jeff Goldblum and Benicio Del Toro on screen together. Another option could be with the Silver Surfer if the Disney and Fox merger ends up going through without any problems. Basically, there's plenty of space for the Collector and Grandmaster to return and share the screen. Let's hope that Marvel Studios can make this happen sooner than later. You can read the rest of the interview with Del Toro over at Heroic Hollywood.