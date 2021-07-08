This year's San Diego [email protected] will sadly be lacking two major studios from the digital event. Unfortunately, both Disney's Marvel Studios and Warner Bros.' DC films have decided to sit out of this month's [email protected] festivities, meaning there will be no new updates regarding any of their upcoming projects.

This news comes as quite the disappointing surprise, as both major studios in the comic book movie game have several tentpole projects on the horizon. Marvel Studios, whose Phase 4 has been pushed back several times amid the ongoing global situation, have the likes of Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and many, many more on the MCU horizon, and no doubt fans are more eager than ever to see more from what the comic book movie giant has in store.

As for Warner Bros.' DC, this will be the third year in a row that they have been absent from Comic Con. The last time they made an appearance at the San Diego event was way back in 2018, with Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins offering up an early peek at their superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984. They too have several big movies coming up, including the likes of Black Adam starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the Aquaman sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Batman, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, J.J. Abrams' mysterious Superman project, and The Flash, which will bring back Michael Keaton as The Caped Crusader.

It's not all bad news however, as we may still see something from Sony's Marvel titles including the likes of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius. Spider-Man sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home is a bit more a of a complicated one, but don't hold your breath waiting for the arrival of everyone's favorite web-slinger as it could prove fatal.

DC will offer some slices of entertainment on the small screen side at San Diego [email protected], with Warner Bros. TV series DC's Legends of Tomorrow reportedly participating, as well as the DC Publishing division, which will also have a presence at the event.

Sadly, this could be the way things are from now until comic book movies have come to an end and are replaced by, let's say, westerns, as both Warner Bros. and Marvel Studios now have their own, solo ways of marketing their respective projects. The former has their DC FanDome, which is scheduled to take place on October 16th, which last year included cast panels for Black Adam, WW1984 and Justice League: The Snyder Cut. The latter meanwhile has been taking full advantage of its Investor Days, using them to debut all manner of crowd-pleasing announcements and teasers.

San Diego [email protected] is scheduled to be held from July 23rd to July 25th. The live edition of San Diego Comic-Con will be held on November 26th to November 28th, and we will just have to wait and see whether either Marvel Studios or Warner Bros. are involved. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.