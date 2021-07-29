James Gunn is up for bringing Marvel and DC together in a crossover movie, and he's even spoken to both companies about the possibility. The director of Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad addressed the potential crossover in a recent interview with Jake Hamilton for Jake's Takes, and the video has been uploaded to YouTube. You can check it out below.

At first, James Gunn said he would be "really happy to do a Harley Quinn and Groot movie," potentially bringing together two of the most popular characters from the DCEU and MCU, respectively. The filmmaker then went on to explain that he's actually pitched a DC/Marvel crossover to both companies before, and better yet, it appears that DC and Marvel are both open to the idea. From the interview:

"I've actually talked about that to the heads of both Marvel and DC, but, you know, it's like, they -- you know, everybody's open to everything, but whether anything would ever happen, who knows? But the idea of being able to bring Marvel and DC together in a movie is, that would be really fun for me."

To be clear, Gunn didn't pitch a Harley Quinn meets Groot directly to DC, though he admitted in a later tweet he might have mentioned it "in passing" to Kevin Feige. Even so, the talks he's had with both sides about a general crossover have apparently gone over pretty well, and the biggest challenge would be working out the legal issues.

"I know it's exciting for even the heads of Marvel and DC to think about, Kevin Feige over at Marvel and Toby Emmerich over at Warner Bros. You know, it's something we all like to dream about. Whether we could ever get through the barrage, the Berlin Wall of lawyers we would need to get through to ever make something like that happen, I don't know, but it would be a blast."

James Gunn's next movie, The Suicide Squad, is set to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max early next month. It features Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn as part of an ensemble cast that also includes Idris Elba, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, and Daniela Melchior. Though Warner Bros. had offered Gunn the keys to a Superman movie, it was the idea of tackling The Suice Squad that intrigued him more than anything else.

Before venturing into DC, Gunn made a name for himself at Marvel Studios with the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. During his temporary exodus from Marvel and Disney, he teamed up with DC and Warner Bros. to develop The Suicide Squad, though he's set to start filming the third Guardians movie later this year. This experience might make James Gunn one of the best candidates to create a crossover movie between DC and Marvel someday.

The Suicide Squad is set to be released on Aug. 6, 2021. Gunn will return to Marvel with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+ in 2022 followed by the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in theaters on May 5, 2023.