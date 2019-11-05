The cast and crew of Marvel's Eternals were recently evacuated from set following a bomb scare. Production was underway on the movie on the Canary Island of Fuerteventura. Members of the cast such as Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden were then rushed off the set after an unexploded bomb was discovered. Bomb disposal experts were called in to deal with the situation.

According to multiple reports, this isn't suspected to be an act of terrorism or a bomb planted on the set. There is no suspected malicious intent. Instead, it's believed that the explosive dates back to World War II, as the Nazis had a base on the Spanish island. No injuries have been reported and the situation has been dealt with. An anonymous individual who is said to have close knowledge of the situation had this to say about it.

"It was obviously terrifying, the bomb could have been there for decades untouched but who knows what might have happened if it were disturbed. Some of the biggest stars in the world were on set and nobody was taking any chances. Fortunately, experts dealt with it."

Eternals has been filming in various locations across Europe as of late. It's unclear at this time if the bomb scare will have an effect on the filming schedule. At the moment, there is no indication of any significant delay. It's also unclear if Marvel will continue production as planned on Fuerteventura, or if they will move the planned scenes elsewhere. In any event, it's highly unlikely this will have any crucial impact on the remainder of the filming schedule. Aside from Angelina Jolie, who plays Thena, and Richard Madden, who is on board as Ikaris, the A-list cast also includes Kit Harington as Black Knight, Selma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Barry Keoghan and Don Lee.

The Eternals were created by comics legend Jack Kirby. Debuting in the pages of Marvel Comics back in 1976, Kirby wrote and illustrated their first series. Generally speaking, the story centers on several beings who have been gifted special powers by an ancient, cosmic group known as the Celestials, who used accelerated evolution on these individuals. The Celestials have been teased briefly in MCU before. The Eternals are locked in a war with The Deviants, their counterparts, in order to determine the superior race. This is one of the previously lesser-known properties that Marvel has chosen to adapt for the big screen, alongside Guardians of the Galaxy.

Chloe Zhao (The Rider) is directing the movie, which will be part of Marvel Studio's Phase 4 lineup for the MCU. Other movies coming down the pipeline include Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder. Eternals is set to hit theaters on November 6, 2020. This news comes to us via The Sun.