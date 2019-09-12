The PAC Dance Team of Walden Grove High School have gone viral with their interpretation of Avengers: Endgame. The Sahuarita, Arizona high school started the year off properly with a huge assembly and a performance that now has the world watching. The 7-minute routine, which they call the "Marvel" Homecoming, features an absurd amount of students taking on the different roles of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, along with Thanos and his Black Order. They go through and take the conclusion of Infinity War and lead us all the way up through Avengers: Endgame.

The Dance team used songs from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and mixed them in with current and past pop songs and dialogue from Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The results are pretty impressive, to say the least. They were even able to incorporate the deaths of Loki, Gamora, and Iron Man. The high-energy performance has the whole school going crazy, as they wait to see where they go next, which is clear when Doctor Strange comes out to save the day. The routine concludes with an enthusiastic standing ovation from the crowd.

Related: Iron Man Statue in Italy Pays Tribute to Tony Stark's Endgame Death

This isn't the first time that Walden Grove High School's PAC Dance has made headlines. The team is led by dance coach Kristi Lopez, and they have gone viral a few times before with Harry Potter and Wizard of Oz dances. They even ended up on America's Got Talent, so this won't be the last time we hear about Lopez and her refreshing and unique routines. With the Avengers: Endgame assembly, they have stepped up the bar to nearly impossible heights, meaning high school assemblies are about to get a lot less boring if they try and compete.

As of this writing, the "Marvel" Homecoming dance routine has received nearly 1.5 million views on YouTube. The Harry Potter assembly from last year has well over 10 million views, so we'll probably see a pretty big uptick in the months to come for the PAC Dance Team's latest opus. Marvel Studios now has the record for the highest grossing movie of all time with Avengers: Endgame and they must all be pretty proud to see their hard work going further to inspire people in new ways, like creating an inventive dance routine.

All of this makes one wonder what might be next for The PAC Dance Team of Walden Grove High School. Kristy Lopez more than likely already has an idea of where she wants to take the next team because it looks like it takes a long time to choreograph the whole thing. With that being said, it will undoubtedly be unique and it will probably go viral, keeping the tradition alive. While we wait to see what Lopez and crew tackle next, you can check out the "Marvel" Homecoming assembly dance routine below, thanks to the ThePac Walden Grove YouTube channel.