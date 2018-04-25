Over the weekend, Marvel assembled those who helped bring Avengers: Infinity War to life to promote the upcoming superhero blockbuster, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige offering a hint at what's to come in Marvel Phase 4 and beyond, including movies set within the horror genre. While all of the MCU movies have centered around Marvel Comics characters, the stories themselves are often rooted in much different genres, with Feige revealing in a new interview that he would like to examine the horror genre. Here's what he had to say, when asked about the possibility of a Marvel Cinematic Universe horror movie, especially now that Marvel has got the rights back to characters like Blade and Man-Thing.

"I like both of those characters that you named, and I think, again, horror can mean a lot of things. Horror, did you mean a movie like Texas Chainsaw Massacre or Hostel or a Friday the 13th or a Poltergeist? Poltergeist is a little bit more my wheelhouse, that's such a great movie and it scared the heck out of me but it's really fun. I don't know, I certainly would like to play with as many genres as possible."

While Avengers: Infinity War may be too big to focus on a particular genre, Marvel has had success by exploring the heist genre with Ant-Man, the 1970s political thriller genre with Captain America: Civil War and most recently by examining social issues and race in Black Panther, which is currently the biggest movie of the year so far ($681 million). While Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 will certainly change a lot within the MCU, in terms of its characters and their storylines, Feige added that he thinks the MCU will always keep mixing it up, in terms of exploring other genres within their superhero movies.

"I think it always and I hope will continue to vary. I enjoy very much the success of Thor: Ragnarok, and all of the articles that were being written around the release of that film that 'the MCU has now just gone full comedy,' 'MCU has just embraced the full silliness and is just embracing a very eclectic, strange sense of humor.' And I remember reading those and thinking, 'Yes, but wait till you see Black Panther.' And now Black Panther and the advertisements for Infinity War, 'everything's gonna be dark now, everything's gonna be...' I will say it always will vary depending on the story we wanna tell on any individual movie."

What's interesting is that 20th Century Fox already has a "superhero horror movie" with The New Mutants, which was originally scheduled to hit theaters a few weeks ago, but was pushed to February 2019 and later to August 2019. There have been rumors about extensive reshoots that are happening, but the project has long been described as a "horror movie" set within the X-Men universe. While it is not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, perhaps Marvel can gauge its interest in a possible MCU horror movie based on the success or failure of The New Mutants, when it hits theaters next summer. Kevin Feige revealed these details about a possible MCU horror movie during an interview with ComicBook.com.