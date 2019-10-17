Martin Scorsese is at it again. While promoting his new film The Irishman, Scorsese made some unflattering comments about Marvel movies and compared them to theme park rides instead of true cinema. A media storm followed, with fans and other celebs either supporting or decrying Scorsese's views.

Now Martin Scorsese has clarified his statement with fresh context, during a press conference for his new film at the BFI London Film Festival.

"What has to be protected is the singular experience of experiencing a picture, ideally with an audience. But there's room for so many others now, and so many other ways. There's going to be crossovers, completely. The value of a film that's like a theme park film. For example, the Marvel-type pictures, where the theaters become amusement parks, that's a different experience. I was saying earlier, it's not cinema, it's something else. Whether you go for that or not."

So that... clears things up, we guess? Although we're still not sure what exactly Scorsese is driving at. He clearly appreciates the experience of watching a movie in the cinema on the big screen with a large audience. Such a setup has traditionally been perfect for huge, special effects extravaganzas, like Star Wars in the past and Marvel movies in present times.

But apparently according to Scorsese, such films turn theaters into amusement parks. Audiences go in with their popcorns and soft drinks expecting to gasp in amazement at some cool special effects, cheer for the hero when he is knocking out the bad guy and boo the villain. Such an experience does resemble a carnival atmosphere of sorts, and it seems that movies that evoke such broad emotions, according to Scorsese, do not qualify as 'true cinema'.

Scorsese's movies, and other indie and foreign fare that he has championed over the years, have been all about making audiences contemplate deeper, darker emotions instead of making them gasp because of clever special effects. It is the binary, good vs evil division of characters in Marvel movies that appear to have earned Scorsese's scorn. His own films are often character studies of intense, morally dubious protagonists who do terrible things or are caught up in terrible circumstances that muddy the definition of morally sound behavior.

Marvel movies have never displayed that kind of ethical complexity. The most complex villains they have, from Loki to Killmonger to Thanos, may earn the audience's sympathy. But at the end of the day, they are very definitely the bad guys who have to be stopped.

It seems nothing will interest Scorsese about the Marvel formula until the MCU starts cranking out movies with more realistic characters. Maybe a broke Spider-Man who decides to earn money by joining Kingpin and then a drug run goes south and Aunt May gets caught in the crossfire. Or the Falcon having to deal with racists who don't accept him as the new Captain America, so he shoots one of them and gets jailed. Dammit, now we really want to see Martin Scorsese direct a Marvel movie according to his sensibilities. It could be the MCU's answer to Joker. This news comes from Irmonline.com.