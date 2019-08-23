Game of Thrones star Kit Harington is reportedly in talks to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It isn't clear which project he will be taking part in, but a deal is allegedly close to being signed. We last saw Harington's Jon Snow as he walked north of The Wall into the forest with the Free Folk Wildlings after he killed Daenerys Targaryen, which Game of Thrones fans were not exactly too enthusiastic about. In fact, a lot of fans were downright angry with the way the mega-successful show came to an end.

Kit Harington has met with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and is reportedly looking into joining a superhero movie. This has not been officially confirmed as of this writing, but we could see an official confirmation come this weekend since the D23 Expo is currently underway in Anaheim, California. If he's in negotiations right now, there are a lot of different places he could end up with Feige recently announcing the MCU's upcoming Phase 4.

The standalone Black Widow movie is already in production and is more than likely coming up soon on wrapping, so that one might be out of the question. That still leaves Thor: Love and Thunder, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, or The Eternals. It would be cool to see Kit Harington reunite with his former onscreen brother, Richard Madden, in The Eternals, but Kevin Feige probably would have mentioned that at Comic-Con last month.

And while it's possible Kit Harrington is joining the MCU for a movie, he could also be in talks to join one of the many Disney+ streaming shows that Marvel has in development. There's Hawkeye, WandaVision, Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the What If...? series all on the way. In short, there's a lot of potential places for Harington to jump on board in the near future and we could get an announcement as soon as later today or tomorrow afternoon. For now, we'll just have to wait and see where the Game of Thrones actor ends up.

There's even a good chance that Kevin Feige and Kit Harington were discussing a potential role for Phase 5. Maybe the actor is in talks to join the Fantastic Four, X-Men, or even the upcoming Blade movie starring Mahershala Ali. At this point in time, there are way too many possibilities for Harington to show up within the MCU. Hopefully Kevin Feige will make an official announcement this weekend to point us in the right direction. Maybe he's in talks to play Spider-Man? Regardless, fans of Game of Thrones will more than likely be excited to see what Harington and Richard Madden can do when working with Marvel Studios. Deadline was the first to announce the Kit Harrington and Marvel Studios negotiations.