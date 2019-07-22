Even Marvel Studios second guesses themselves sometimes. Kevin Feige admitted over the weekend that they debated how much to reveal from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming Phase 5. MCU fans all knew the Phase 4 announcement was coming, but many did not believe Feige would go much further than that. However, things are going a bit differently this time around since Phase 3 will only last two years and consist of ten projects, including five movies and five TV shows.

The Marvel Studios Comic-Con panel this year was unique because the Avengers saga has been finished for the time being. No Iron Man, No Captain America, and less familiar faces is the future of the MCU. That's not to say there weren't a ton of familiar MCU faces on stage over the weekend, because there were, but the future is going to look much different, which might be a reason Marvel Studios debated how much to divulge to the public about Phase 5. Kevin Feige explains.

"We debated what we should announce today. Should we announce 4 and 5? We've planned them out, we've got five years down the road. And I was like, I think 11 projects in 2 years is plenty. Having not mentioned anything for two or three years."

The Black Widow standalone movie, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder will be the Phase 4 big screen projects. Peppered in the middle of those releases will be the five Disney+ streaming shows, which is something new for the MCU. It's going to be much different moving forward, but Marvel Studios hopes to keep their brand quality intact as they look towards the future.

As for the eleventh project that was announced over the weekend, that is obviously the new Blade movie starring Mahershala Ali. While the rest of the aforementioned projects received an intense reaction from the Hall H crowd, Ali taking on the role once made famous by Wesley Snipes blew the roof off the place. And from there, Kevin Feige kept the hits coming with Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Feige then mentioned the Fantastic Four and X-Men.

Kevin Feige has the next five years of the MCU already mapped out and he delivered some huge news laying out Marvel Phase 5. In addition to those titles, a sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home is also expected as things start to move forward. Far From Home just officially closed out Phase 3 after the momentous events of Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Studios is looking towards an unknown future, but if the Comic-Con audience is any indication, everything will be just as successful as the past. You can check out the interview with Kevin Feige below, thanks to the MTV News Twitter account.

#AvengersEndgame was the end of an era, and #Marvel Studios president #KevinFeige confirmed to us at #ComicCon that the next class of @Avengers will be a “very different team than we’ve seen before." We also asked if Phase 4 of the #MCU might be planting some big clues 👀 #SDCCpic.twitter.com/4mxOTmmJ0u — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) July 21, 2019