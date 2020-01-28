The directors of Bad Boys for Life, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, may well be the next filmmakers to make the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The duo put themselves on Hollywood's radar in a big way with the recent release, as it's proved to be a big hit both critically and commercially so far. With that being the case, they've had some conversations with Marvel about a possible future project.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have been making the rounds to promote Bad Boys for Life, which topped the box office for the past two weekends. During a recent interview, they revealed they have indeed met the folks at Marvel and that they do want to work together. As for what shape that might ultimately take? That remains up in the air. Here's what El Arbi had to say about it.

"Well there's nothing concrete. They just met us. The said they liked the movie and they just told us, 'Yo, what do you wanna do? Let's find something to work together on.' So there's nothing really planned yet, it was just like a meeting. But yeah, we'll see if we find something cool."

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah certainly fit the bill for the type of filmmakers that Marvel likes to work with following the success of Bad Boys for Life at the box office. The studio tends to look at up-and-coming directors who could potentially thrive in a big, blockbuster environment Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson, Spider-Man: Homecoming Jon Watts and Captain Marvel duo Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden are a few other examples.

The possibility for projects seems endless right now. Not only does Marvel Studios have several high-profile Phase 5 movies, such as the Fantastic Four, X-Men and Blade reboots, in need of directors, but there are also a growing number of projects in the works for Disney+. This is something that El Arbi also touched on.

"Now with Disney+ is has all evolved so much that there's so much you can do. You can do a movie or you can do a TV show. And we've been so busy with Bad Boys that we've not explored everything yet. So what we're going to do now, me and Bilall, is we're going to check out all they got and we'd love to find something to work with them on, but it's not yet clear what that would be."

The only thing, seemingly, that could get in the way of this collaboration is Bad Boys 4. Sony was quick to get another sequel going, given how well the return of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence was received. It seems highly likely that Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah would return to the helm for that movie as well. But there it certainly seems feasible that Marvel could work around that. We'll have to see how things develop in the coming months. This news comes to us via Comicbook.com