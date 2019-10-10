Will we ever see an all-female Marvel team-up movie? That's largely up to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, but Captain Marvel star Brie Larson wants to see it come to fruition. This idea has been kicking around for a little while now, with several of the women of the Marvel Cinematic Universe voicing their interest in starring in such a project.

Brie Larson, who made her MCU debut as Carol Danvers earlier this year in Captain Marvel after first being teased at the end of Infinity War recently spoke about the proposed movie in an interview. Larson made it clear that, along with several of her MCU co-stars, they approached Kevin Feige about the idea and made it crystal clear that they want to make this happen. Here's what she had to say about it.

"I will say that a lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, 'We are in this together, we want to do this.' What that means, I have no idea."

Kevin Feige is not one to turn away a good idea. Though, Feige would probably only give the green light to something like this if fan interest is sizable enough. To that point, Brie Larson, speaking further, encouraged fans to speak up if they want to see this movie happen, as it would possibly help encourage Disney and Marvel to give it the green light.

"You know, I'm not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we're really passionate about and we love, and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it'll happen."

Female representation has been increasing in the MCU in recent years. Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok was a big step, and Ant-Man and the Wasp put Evangeline Lilly front-and-center alongside Paul Rudd. Plus, Captain Marvel went on to earn more than $1.1 billion at the global box office as Marvel's first solo movie centered on a female hero. Not to mention the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, which will see Natalie Portman's Jane Foster return to the MCU to become the Mighty Thor herself.

Still, scheduling could be an issue. Not only is the full Phase 4 movie lineup already set in stone, but Phase 5 also has several projects such as Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and reboots of the X-Men and Fantastic Four on deck. Not to mention all of the stars for this proposed female-led Marvel movie are highly in-demand, meaning it could be very difficult to get everyone's schedules to align. Then again, if they were able to make it work for Avengers: Endgame, anything is possible. The ball is in your court, Feige. This news comes to us via Variety.