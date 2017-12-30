A 2018 Marvel calendar reveals some unseen images from Infinity War, Ant-Man 2, and Black Panther. The New Year is upon us, and it's almost time to see some of 2018's most anticipated movies. These new calendar images, as well as some other artwork that has leaked, are teasing team-ups that Marvel fans have been dreaming of for decades. Avengers: Infinity War will more than likely become the MCU's biggest movie at the box office after the trailer broke all kinds of records.

These Marvel images come to us from a Russian calendar promoting next year's Marvel movies. In it, we see new art for Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp, with the team-up movie pulling together four of the Guardians of the Galaxy, a number of key Avengers, and Doctor Strange. Ant-Man and the Wasp get their own page in the calendar, as does Black Panther, which shows off striking images for both movies. Infinity War gets its own page as well, but it basically looks like a high school year book with some of the mightiest superheroes to ever be created.

A new image for Infinity War popped up earlier this week featuring Thor meeting with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Most fans are expecting Loki to die at the hands of Josh Brolin's Thanos in the opening minutes of Infinity War. There's plenty of evidence to back this up, including a bloodied and confused Thor showing up at the end of the Infinity War trailer in front of the Guardians of the Galaxy. The recently released official image shows Mantis tending to Thor, who maybe puts up a big fight against Thanos to save his people and is left stranded and alone, where he's saved by Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Teen Groot. In addition, the opening minutes of Infinity War are expected to be brutal according to Marvel head Kevin Feige.

Both Infinity War and Black Panther are topping lists of the most anticipated movies of 2018, according to movie ticketing site Fandango. Before appearing in Infinity War, Chadwick Boseman will lead the charge as T'Challa in Black Panther, which comes out on February 16th, 2018, and is the second-most popular movie in the poll. The landmark movie, which features a black superhero, a primarily African-American cast, and African-American director Ryan Coogler will make a powerful statement. The number one movie in the poll goes to Infinity War for obvious reasons, and it really looks like Marvel fans are going to be in for a treat in 2018.

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 are going to be unlike anything that we have seen from the MCU thus far and both movies promise to put an end to the MCU as we now know it. Some characters will not make it out of the battle with Thanos alive and new heroes will have to step up in the future. With Disney's recent acquisition of certain Fox properties, the playing field just got a lot bigger, so we can expect some more movies of equal, epic scope over the course of the second decade of the MCU. While we wait for the movies to hit theaters, check out some sneak peeks from the 2018 Marvel calendar below, courtesy of MCU News and Tweets' Twitter account.

A 2018 Russian Disney calendar offers new official promo art for #AvengersInfinityWar, ANT-MAN AND THE WASP, and #BlackPanther! pic.twitter.com/n0IrIDZRSu — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) December 29, 2017