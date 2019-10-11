Elizabeth Olsen is all for a female-led Marvel Cinematic Universe project. The idea was talked about quite a bit after the release of Avengers: Endgame. However, Brie Larson mentioned it again in a new interview and now a lot of people are talking about it. Olsen believes a female-led Marvel movie would have a "huge impact" on the MCU and with fans. The final battle in Endgame gave us a tease of what that could look like and now fans are on board too.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is the one making the decisions and Brie Larson says that she and some of the other actresses approached him about the idea of a female-led project. "'We are in this together, we want to do this,'" said Larson. Now Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen is campaigning for it to happen too. She had this to say.

"I think people really love these characters. I feel like all the men in Marvel movies have done such a brilliant job with satisfying a lot of things our audiences want, and they're funny and they're talented. And so are all the women. And to give them more screen time, I think, would be a huge impact because comics aren't just for boys who want to watch big boys."

Brie Larson talked about the idea further by saying, "this is something that we're really passionate about and we love and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it'll happen." And she's probably right. There's already been a lot of people talking about an all-female movie, though some are completely against the idea. Those are also the same fans who thought the shot of the women on the battlefield in Avengers: Endgame was "pandering."

In addition to talking about a female-led MCU movie, Elizabeth Olsen also revealed her favorite memory of working with Marvel Studios thus far. There's a lot that Olsen could have chosen, both on screen and behind-the-scenes over her tenure with the studio. In the end, she chose a moment from working in Infinity War. Olsen explains.

"You're taking over a historic city and city center all night long, and we light these cathedrals up with our [director of photography's] team. You're photographing something and seeing a part of a city that you never would have gotten to have that experience with. I was just, like, all over Edinburgh being swung over here, ratcheted up over there, or thrown into a mattress in a different part (laughs). It was so thrilling. It's true movie magic what everyone is able to do on these films."

Taking over a historic city does sound pretty memorable and that's the kind of luxury working for Marvel Studios can offer someone. Up next for Elizabeth Olsen and the MCU is her WandaVision TV series, which she says will introduce Scarlet Witch properly. "It's a big character deep dive. It's going to be really exciting," says the actress. For now, fans we'll just have to wait and see. You can read the rest of the interview with Elizabeth Olsen over at BuzzFeed.