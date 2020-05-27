One Marvel Cinematic Universe fan has taken every movie and compiled them in chronological order by scene. That's right, every scene from all 23 MCU movies released thus far. This was a mammoth undertaking and fellow fans seem to be deeply appreciative of the amount of work and time it took to do this. We've all see the right and wrong ways to check out the MCU movies, but this is a whole new level of craziness.

The MCU timeline spans around 1,000 years and takes place in different dimensions. A lot of the movies jump around to different times, making the task of placing them all together by scene even more difficult. MCU superfan Tony Goldmark has done all of the work by himself and posted it on social media, detailed by the times that each movie should be started, stopped, and moved on to. It's exhausting even to look at the first 50 or so entries before marveling at the effort that went into compiling it.

Tony Goldmark has already received a lot of praise for compiling his chronological MCU watch list. However, there is still one task that needs to be taken care of now. Even though Goldmark went through to Avengers: Endgame, Thor: The Dark World, Captain Marvel, Captain America, Black Panther, and many more to make his timeline, there are fans that still aren't satisfied. Apparently everybody wants him to go through and make a video edit showing reverything in the right order. Though that might have to come from another diehard fan and traded on the black market because there's no way Marvel Studios and Disney are going to sign off on that one.

The MCU chronological order run kicks off with flashbacks from the Thor franchise, which is closely followed by the introduction to Wakanda's history in Black Panther. From there, we go to Captain America: The Winter Soldier and then most of Captain America: The First Avenger. Next MCU fans dip into the prologue for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and it just keeps going from there. Tony Goldmark did not say how much time it took him to go through and do all of this, but it had to have been a lot of time.

As for whether or not this chronological list of the MCU scenes is 100% accurate, that's unclear at the moment. Tony Goldmark did say that he double and triple checked his work though, so that should give fellow fans some reassurance before they do a deep dive into the chronological order of 23 movies. Now, we'll just have to wait for someone to compile this all into one massive edit, which will take days to watch and even longer to create. Good luck to whoever takes on that job. You can check out the list in its entirety below, thanks to Tony Goldmark's Twitter account.

Well nerds, I fuckin' did it.



Took me a global pandemic and a damn quarantine, but I did it.



I figured out the precise chronological order of all the MCU movies (so far) BY SCENE.



I'm out of my Goddamn mind. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/3VXjqk4kjQ — beautiful internet weirdo (@tonygoldmark) May 27, 2020

Now, a few caveats. Obviously, this only covers the 23 MCU movies so far. No ABC or Netflix TV shows, no shorts, no deleted scenes.



I only counted flashbacks when they could be easily isolated from their respective film's "present." pic.twitter.com/p1DBfdDXXU — beautiful internet weirdo (@tonygoldmark) May 27, 2020

There are a few instances where I allowed the movies some creative editing license (like the sequence in Thor: The Dark World when it keeps cutting back-and-forth, heist movie-style, between Thor planning with the Warriors Three, and them executing that plan)... — beautiful internet weirdo (@tonygoldmark) May 27, 2020

And admittedly a LOT of this is just my own personal headcanon conjecture, but I've double- and triple-checked my work here and to my knowledge, none of this is contradictory.



Enjoy, people as insane as me! — beautiful internet weirdo (@tonygoldmark) May 27, 2020

...And then all the 2014 time heist scenes.



So here, after a brief skimming through Endgame, is a final screencap, expanding on the triple-digit items. Happy skipping! pic.twitter.com/s5Rn3aYKO0 — beautiful internet weirdo (@tonygoldmark) May 27, 2020

If I was to make a Bingo card of reactions to this thread, "Someone should edit this for real!" would be the free space. — beautiful internet weirdo (@tonygoldmark) May 27, 2020