Mondo Music has announced a team up of heroic proportions as the purveyors of pop culture, in partnership with Marvel Music/Hollywood Records, are set to begin releasing the soundtracks of the MCU on vinyl. Kicking off the first wave of Mondo's MCU soundtracks is the premiere vinyl release for Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp, with collectible artwork of the size-shifting superheroes by Phantom City Creative and 14 previously unreleased bonus tracks. Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp goes on sale on Wednesday, April 24 at MondoTees.com.

Throughout 2019 and beyond, Mondo Music will continue to assemble the soundtracks of the MCU. Next in line for the vinyl treatment from Mondo are Marvel Studios' Black Panther and Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnorok.

"Over the last 10 years, Marvel Studios has assembled such an incredible array of composers to craft new music for their ever expanding universe of characters... some who've already had classic themes in past incarnations, and some who've never had a presence on the big screen," says Mondo Music Record Label Manager, Mo Shafeek.

"The roster is outrageous on paper: everyone from Alan Silvestri and Michael Giacchino, to Mark Mothersbaugh and Ludwig Goransson, to, most recently, Pinar Toprak who did amazing work on Captain Marvel. We are honored to start our MCU soundtrack series with Ant-Man and The Wasp (one of our favorite superhero themes of the last few years for us was Christophe Beck's earworm theme for Ant-Man) and cannot wait to see what comes next!"

Award-winning composer Christophe Beck reteams with the Marvel Cinematic Universe to score Ant-Man and The Wasp, the sequel to Ant-Man. In addition to recording with a full orchestra, Beck explains that he was excited to create a theme for The Wasp, Ant-Man's partner-in-crime as well as incorporate more musical elements than the previous film. "I had previously created a theme for the Ant-Man in the odd meter of seven which means seven beats per bar. I created a theme for The Wasp which was in the odd meter of five. Most songs and scores are written in the more traditional 4/4 or 3/4 meters. But, when more beats are added to create a complex meter, it brings a dynamic, rhythmic effect to the music which fits in with the multifaceted character of these two superheroes."

Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, music by Christophe Beck. Available for the first time on Vinyl, featuring 14 Previously unreleased Bonus Tracks. Artwork by Phantom City Creative and pressed on 2x 180 Gram Colored Vinyl for a steal at $35.

Ant-Man and The Wasp Disc One -

Side A:

01. It Ain't Over till the Wasp Lady Stings

02. Prologue

03. Ghost in the Machine

04. World's Greatest Grandma

05. A Little Nudge

06. Feds

07. Ava's Story

Side B:

01. Wings & Blasters

02. Utmost Ghost

03. Tracker Swarm

04. Cautious as a Hurricane

05. Misdirection

06. Quantum Leap

07. I Shrink, Therefore I Am

08. Partners

09. Windshield Wipeout

Ant-Man and The Wasp Disc Two -

Side A:

01. Hot Wheels

02. Revivification

03. A Flock of Seagulls

04. San Francisco Giant

05. Ghost = Toast

06. Reduce Yourself

07. Quit Screwing Around

08. Arthropodie

09. Baba Yaga Lullaby - Performed by David Dastmalchian

Side B:

01. Anthill

02. Let's Fly, Antoinette!

03. The Lab

04. Mission Pympossible

05. Anterrogation

06. Shrinking and Phasing

07. This Old House

08. Let's Blow This Pez Stand

09. Quantum Dash

10. Pigeons! Ahhh (Demo)

11. Origins (Demo)

12. Buenos Aires, 1987 (Demo)

13. Tunnel Go Boom! (Demo)

14. Elemantary School