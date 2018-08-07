Caitlyn Jenner has recently revealed that her dream acting role would be as a Marvel villain. The transgender icon has become a highly recognizable name since she transitioned back in 2015. While she has acted in the past, perhaps appearing in a Marvel movie will help boost her fame even more.

In an interview with Variety, Caitlyn Jenner discussed some of her future plans and hopes, including revealing her interest in appearing in a future Marvel movie. Here is what she had to say about her recently revealed aspiration.

"In a Marvel movie, I want to play the baddest-ass lady you've ever seen in your life. They got the wicked queen or the wicked lady. Just do the makeup and the outfit. And I got the deep voice."

While Caitlyn Jenner may not be anyone's first choice to play a Marvel villain, she may actually be able to do a great job. If she were to play a character like Hela in Thor: Ragnarok, she'd certainly be able to give off the perfect villainess vibe, while also being able to bring other unique aspects to the role. With the upcoming changes to Marvel Studios, specifically the likely acquisition of the X-Men and Fantastic Four, there are sure to be some open roles that Caitlyn Jenner could be considered for.

Shockingly, a potential Marvel movie would not be the first superhero role that Jenner will have been considered for. During the '70s, Jenner was actually considered for the leading role in Superman, before Christopher Reeve was ultimately chosen instead. In her interview with Variety, Jenner reminisced about her audition experience and her reaction when she learned she didn't get the part.

"And then four months later [after winning a gold medal at the 1976 Olympics] they call up: 'Would you be interested in a screen test for Superman?' ...It was just too much for me. I would have gone down as the most macho guy in the world, and that's not me. It's not even close to me."

While Caitlyn Jenner would arguably be able to give a great performance in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, it's unlikely that Marvel will ever choose to cast her. Marvel has a history of making safer casting decisions in order to please certain demographics, such as casting Tilda Swinton as the Ancient One in Doctor Strange rather than with an Asian actor so the movie could be distributed in China. There are a number of people who would boycott Marvel if Caitlyn Jenner was cast. Even though their reasoning for boycotting may not be ideal or genuine, Marvel and Disney would still most likely try to avoid polarizing their audiences. Their decision to fire James Gunn proves this.

Even if she doesn't appear in a Marvel movie, it would be great to see Caitlyn Jenner return to acting in more than just the cameos she has made in recent years. Perhaps her interview with Variety will get the attention of some casting directors so we can see Jenner return to the screen playing someone other than herself. All things considered, it's safe to say that Caitlyn Jenner is not done making headlines just yet.