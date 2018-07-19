While at San Diego Comic Con, Aquaman star Jason Momoa revealed that he had met with directors Anthony and Joe Russo about appearing as a Marvel villain in one of their movies. While many DC fans were rather pleased with Momoa's performance in Justice League, based on the overall reception to the movie, it may have been more interesting to have seen Momoa jump ship over to Marvel.

According to Momoa, the actual role was kept a secret from him. Unfortunately, he did not reveal what movie the role was for, or when the meeting took place, so fans may have to use their imagination in picturing who Momoa would have played. Here is what Momoa had to say on the matter.

"I met the Russo brothers, who are amazing. It was one of the best meetings I've ever had. I was going to do something with them, which unfortunately didn't work out... I don't know [what character it was for]. It was going to be a villain, I think. People always want to hire me to play a villain, you know?"

Based on what we've seen so far from the three Marvel movies directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War, there didn't really seem to be a role that would have suited Momoa. While it's possible that he could have been considered to play one of the members of the Black Order in Avengers: Infinity War, it frankly would have been a waste of his talents. It's more than likely that whatever role Momoa was being considered for was cut from the movies entirely, which would explain why Momoa said that it didn't work out.

Shockingly, this was not the first Marvel role that Jason Momoa was considered for. During Phase 2 of the MCU, Momoa was actually offered the role of Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy. However, Momoa turned down the role, and at Comic Con, he explained why.

"I think it's perfectly cast. Dave [Bautista] is perfect for that role, for Drax. It didn't really fit in my time because I've done so many things where I don't say much and I'm colored up and I have my shirt off again. I made a conscious choice to turn down some movies that were action-based to direct Road to Paloma so people could see that side."

While the revelation that Jason Momoa nearly played a Marvel villain, reported by EW, is truly shocking, perhaps it is for the best that he stayed with DC. Based on the Marvel villains we have seen in the past, most of them don't appear for more than one movie, and they tend to be underdeveloped, with a few exceptions. Perhaps Momoa will be able to shine more later this year when he returns to play Arthur Curry for a third time. You can see Momoa return to the big screen as his aquatic hero when Aquaman hits theaters on December 21st, 2018.