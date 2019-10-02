Fans of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and HD content have reason to celebrate, as the entire MCU is now available on 4K Ultra HD. The high-definition format has been picking up steam over the last couple of years, as more people are getting 4K capable TVs and Blu-ray players. Marvel and Disney, with the help of James Gunn, saw an opportunity there and, after slowly rolling out their various titles on 4K over the past couple of years, the collection is now complete.

The physical release of Spider-Man: Far From Home just hits shelves, which includes a 4K Ultra HD release. Additionally, Disney has also released the first Guardians of the Galaxy, Ant-Man and Doctor Strange on 4K as well, which marks the final entries in the MCU that hadn't yet been available in the premium format. That means, fans who feel the need, can purchase every single MCU movie in the highest possible quality available in the physical media market. Though, there are a few things to consider.

For one, these new releases don't seem to contain much in the way of additional bonus features, when compared to the previous Blu-ray editions. So, for those who already own a copy, the upgrade from 1080p to 4K may not be enough to justify the cost. Another consideration is, at least for those who aren't physical media die-hards, Disney+. The studio's upcoming streaming service will, eventually, feature every single MCU movie and will even contain bonus features. So those who are content with streaming and intend to subscribe to Disney+ may view a purchase like this as redundant.

That having been said, those who are still committed to physical media may have a much larger consideration to make in the near future. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has been teasing a possible Infinity Saga box set that would cover every movie from the first three phases of the MCU, from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame. Undoubtedly, that potential set would be made available in 4K. So, those who like the MCU enough to shell out for that box set may find it redundant to purchase individual entries now. That said, for slightly more casual fans who don't need to own every single MCU movie, now may be the perfect time to beef up the collection a bit.

This all started when director James Gunn convinced Marvel to release Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on 4K, which wound up being the studio's first release in the format. Since then, they've been getting the MCU back catalog up to speed. Now, much like Thanos assembling all of the Infinity Stones in Infinity War, the task is complete. For those curious about the price, the going rate on Amazon for most titles is around $30, with Spider-Man: Far From Home currently priced at $27.96. This news was previously reported by MCU Cosmic.