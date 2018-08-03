The Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to have to replace some of its heroes in the future. It's an inevitability. And with many of the contracts coming to an end for several of the core MCU stars after next year's Avengers 4, that eventually is drawing ever nearer. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige doesn't seem concerned about it though, as he has a plan for the future.

During a recent interview, Kevin Feige addressed the idea of replacing some of the heroes within the MCU. With actors like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans likely on their way out following Avengers 4, someone may need to step in and take up that mantle. For Feige, when that time comes, it's going to be about turning to the comics for inspiration. Here's what he had to say about it.

"That's what we can look to in the comics. And that's why these characters are so relevant. I talk about 10 years of movies, but it's 50-plus years of comics. And they're just as relevant and popular And that's because they do get updated. They do change with the times. I have no doubt that all of our actors, who are in peak physical shape, have got another 50 years in them to be heroes."

In the pages of Marvel Comics, it's often other characters that come in and become a certain hero. For example, in the comics, Bucky becomes Captain America for a period of time. As does Sam Wilson, aka Falcon. There's also the recent Ironheart version of Iron Man, with a young African American girl named Riri Williams taking over for Tony Stark. It recently came to light that a script for an Ironheart movie has been written, which could possibly signal something to look forward to in the future. Though, nobody from Marvel has commented on that specifically.

Much of that has to do with the fact that Kevin Feige and everyone at Marvel Studios is remaining very quiet about what to expect beyond Avengers 4. They don't want to spoil any potential surprises by revealing specific titles too early. As for recasting our current heroes, Feige isn't concerned about that right now, as he's totally focused on finishing the story they're trying to tell currently.

"In terms of the specifics of how we will evolve the characters, thankfully I don't have to really think about it yet. Cause we're still finishing what we started here with Avengers: Infinity War."

Infinity War saw Thanos wipe out half of all life in the universe. That left a handful of our heroes to try and right the very massive wrong the Mad Titan did. That's the task ahead of them in Avengers 4, which is set to arrive in theaters on May 3, 2019. Beyond that, the future is wide open. This news comes to us courtesy of The Costco Connection.