Disney+ is going to have one major advantage over other streaming services in the form of bonus features. Netflix may have endless amounts of content, but what if one wants to dive deeper? Say, with a commentary track, some deleted scenes or a gag reel? In most cases, too bad. But not with Disney+, at least when it comes to Marvel movies, as it's been revealed that those titles will have extensive bonus content, akin to what one would find on a physical, home video release.

While the streaming service won't launch in the U.S. until November, Disney+ recently launched in the Netherlands. As such, details have started making their way online. Recently, a Redditor shared some screencaps of Marvel titles within the Disney+ app, revealing, at least in the case of Infinity War, that the movies are loaded with bonus features. Deleted scenes, featurettes and gag reels are all to be expected.

Bonus content such as this has typically been reserved for Blu-ray/DVD and, more recently, 4K Ultra HD releases. It's one of the arguments many have in favor of physical media in the streaming age. It had previously been suggested, thanks to some info coming out of a demo at D23, that Disney+ would include bonus content such as this as part of the service. This serves as further confirmation and could help give the company a leg up over the competition. Not to mention that Disney having such desirable titles, such as MCU movies, Star Wars, Pixar and much more, is already helping them out greatly.

The question is, will these bonus features be available for other big franchises as well? And what Marvel movies will be available at the start? In the Netherlands, a comprehensive list of all movie and TV shows available there revealed every MCU movie to date included with the service. In the U.S., it may take a while for all of the titles to arrive on Disney+, as pre-existing contracts may get in the way. Iron Man, Iron Man 3, Captain Marvel and Thor: The Dark World will all be available at launch for sure, with Avengers: Endgame arriving in December.

Aside from Netflix, Disney will be competing with WarnerMedia's HBO Max, NBC's Peacock and Apple TV+, as well as smaller services such as CBS All Access and Shudder. Outside of the movies, Disney is producing Marvel shows for the service such as The Falcon and The Winter Solider, WandaVision, Loki and Hawkeye. Disney+ launches in the U.S. on November 12. Be sure to check out the preview of the Marvel movie bonus features from Reddit for yourself below.