Francis Ford Coppola is stepping back into the fold to clarify his previous, controversial comments on Marvel movies. Though, his clarification, in itself, is problematic for different, somewhat ironic reasons. More on that in a second. First off, the Apocalypse Now director explained his previous comments, which had been put forth with him calling Marvel movies "despicable", were translated incorrectly.

As the director tells it, he was saying the idea of making movies as commerce over art is despicable. Not specifically Marvel movies. In the interview, he also provided some new, clarified comments on superhero movies specifically, saying that he doesn't like the idea of franchises, which is where things get interesting. Here's what he had to say.

"Personally I don't like the idea of franchises, the notion that you can keep repeating what is essentially the same movie for financial gain, in other words, what is a formulaic approach. I feel that approach is taken to reduce the economic risk of movies, and I feel the 'risk factor' is an element that makes movies sometimes be great. Also, the formulaic film draws most available resources to them, leaving little for more daring productions, reducing diversity."

There is an ongoing Marvel movie debate about the validity of such comments from both Martin Scorsese and Franchise Ford Coppola, but this statement is particularly interesting. Coppola directed not just The Godfather, considered by many to be the greatest movie ever made, but both of its sequels as well. The Godfather Part II is considered an equal masterpiece, but The Godfather Part III, not so much.

The larger point being that Coppola is, himself, behind one of the most notable franchises in history. Be that as it may, the legendary filmmaker isn't shy about his feelings when it comes to modern comic book-based blockbusters. Speaking further, he decided to use food as an analogy.

"In some ways I think the cinema is like food; certainly you can add things to make it tempting, tasty and enjoyable but it must also be nutritious to qualify as real food."

The implication being that Marvel movies like Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame are not "nutritious." Disney CEO Bob Iger recently fired back at these comments, specifically citing director Ryan Coogler's Oscar-winning Marvel adaptation as something that can stand alongside the works of Scorsese and Coppola, in his mind. Whether or not that's true in the eyes of the moviegoing masses is tough to say, but these movies are garnering both critical acclaim and box office dollars on a regular basis.

There's no settling this debate, that much has been made clear. But in the end, does it matter? Comic book movies aren't going anywhere as long as the box office dollars continue to roll on. Everyone is entitled to share their thoughts on the matter, but Hollywood is a business first and foremost and these movies are good for business. This news comes to us via Deadline.