The Marvel Cinematic Universe isn't going anywhere, any time soon. Marvel Studios has been very cagey regarding specific details on what their slate is going to look like following the release of Avengers 4 next year. What we know for sure is that these movies are making more money than they ever have and that Kevin Feige and Co. aren't planning on slowing down. According to Feige, despite the secrecy, they have at least rough plans mapped out through 2024.

Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, has been promoting Ant-Man and the Wasp, which cemented itself as the MCU's third hit this year. Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War both shattered expectations earlier in 2018. In a recent interview, he was asked about the lack of announced titles on their slate and the studio's strategy moving forward. Here's what Feige had to say.

"The main strategy is that in many ways I feel like we're still in the midst of delivering on the promise from that last event! We've still got Captain Marvel and Avengers 4. Those are the big ones left to go, having just finished this. So it's about completing the promise before you start promising a whole lot of other things. Obviously people are aware of Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Guardians 3, which James [Gunn] gets into prep on very soon. Outside of that, we like the idea of having the world do what we're doing, which is focusing on the immediate future. Once that happens, we will, I don't know that we'll do exactly the same kind of thing, that many years out, but there are secret vaulted doors in Marvel Studios that lead to essentially what we'll be doing between now and 2024."

Spider-Man: Far From Home recently started filming and a production of that size is pretty much impossible to keep secret. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was announced by James Gunn just ahead of the release Vol. 2 and he recently revealed that the script has been completed. Beyond that, there are projects like Doctor Strange 2 and Black Panther 2 that are all but guaranteed but haven't been given released dates. There's also the matter of the Black Widow movie and, while being very cagey, Kevin Feige addressed the status of that project a bit.

"We've started to, yes, within the last six months or so we've started to engage on certain developmental levels on a lot of those things going forward. Which of those will be made, when they'll be made, the ones that bubble up to the top are the ones people have heard of. But that's all I'll say about that."

With the help of Ant-Man and the Wasp Marvel Studios has passed the $17 billion mark at the global box office. They accomplished that stunning figure with twenty movies in just ten years. Imagine what they can do with another six years through 2024? This news comes to us courtesy of Birth.Movies.Death.