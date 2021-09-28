Garnering a huge fan base on Netflix, Midnight Mass star Rahul Kohli is no stranger to comic book adaptations, having appeared in the series inspired by the iZombie DC comic and more recently having voiced Jonathan Crane/The Scarecrow in the animated Harley Quinn series and starred as Jack Spheer in Supergirl on The CW, but like many actors these days, there is always the question of when is he going to make the movie to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With a whole host of new characters about to enter the Marvel world, whether it be through the X-Men or Fantastic Four' s introductions, or any of the TV projects currently in development, every popular actor gets asked the question, and while promoting Midnight Mass, it was Kohli's turn to acknowledge and comment on rumors about joining the MCU in future.

With his appearances in Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Bly Manor elevating him to a new level of attention, it is no surprise that there have been a number of upcoming Marvel and DC roles that have been pitched about Rahul Kohli by fans. When being interviews for Men's Health, the actor addressed some of the suggestions when asked about a possible move to the MCU. Evan Romano shared Kohli's answer to the question via his Twitter account, as the question was one that was cut from the interview that appeared in the men's magazine.

"Oh yeah, you'd be an idiot not to," the actor said. "I'm so immersed in comic book culture, and sci-fi culture. Yeah, I'd absolutely want to. I think I'd want it to be the right thing. They're such beloved characters. I wouldn't do it or the sake of doing it. I'd do it if I really, truly felt like I could bring something to this character that would be respectful to its comic book origins, and stuff like that. I'm not desperate to just have a line in a Marvel show. I'm good. I'll be fine. But if the right kind of portrayal came along -- because once you do one...you're in. And very rarely do you get to have a second bite of the apple."

While there is no end to the new characters being introduced into the constantly expanding world of Marvel on screen, there is one particular role that has been suggested time and time again for Kohli to take on, and that is Reed Richards, the leader of the Fantastic Four who will obviously be getting cast sometime in the near future considering Marvel have their appearance already slated to be in the next few years. To further fuel the flames of that fire, Kohli actually joked on his Twitter account that he had begun stretching went Marvel's original John Watts Fantastic Four announcement was made.

Like every rumor and suggestion of possible castings in the MCU, we are going to have wait a long time until we find out if Kohli does have a feature appearance in the next few years of the franchise, but in the meantime he isn't just sitting around waiting for it to happen. His new movie, Midnight Mass, comes from the creator of the Haunting of... Netflix series Mike Flanagan, and tells the story of an isolated island community full of simmering divisions and secrets that are enhanced with the arrival of a young man and a charismatic priest, played by Zach Gilford and Hamish Linklater respectively. When miracles begin happening on the island, the residents are caught up in a religious fever, but do these miraculous events come at an ultimate cost?