Late last year, Hollywood was handed a major shake-up when it was announced that Disney is purchasing most of 21st Century Fox, which includes their entire movie studio, 20th Century Fox. While the deal still needs to be approved by antitrust officials, this means that the X-Men, Fantastic Four and Deadpool franchises will move to Marvel Studios. That begs the question, what will happen to the Marvel Cinematic Universe once that all goes down? Kevin Feige finally has an answer for us; nothing.

Well, at least not at first. "I read about it in the press like most people did," Kevin Feige said in a recent interview during the press day for Black Panther. He also said, "These are big deals and certainly above my pay grade," which is saying something, since Feige's pay grade is quite high, as the president of Marvel Studios. In any case, the man in charge of the MCU says that, since the deal is still being figured out, the Disney/Fox deal won't affect any of the movies coming out through 2019. Here's what he had to say about it.

"The truth of the matter as I understand it is the deal has to be figured out. There's been no communication. We're not thinking about it. We're focusing on everything we've already announced. If and when the deal actually happens, we'll start to think more about it. Until then, we have a lot to do. ... It would be years away. We've announced everything through 2019, so none of those would be adjusted."

Indeed, Marvel Studios still has Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel and Avengers 4, which wraps up Phase 3 of the MCU, coming out through 2019. While there have been some whispers of characters like Hugh Jackman's Wolverine possibly showing up in Avengers 4, this statement totally shuts that down, as Kevin Feige is the man in charge. Plus, he's said repeatedly that they won't reveal their Phase 4 plans until Avengers 4 is done.

There's also the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, which arrives in July 2019 and will be the first movie to follow Avengers 4, but it's unlikely any X-Men characters would show up there anyway. Kevin Feige was pressed about how far ahead he's currently planning, in terms of the overall MCU, and he's drawn a very clear line in the sand; he's not thinking about, or at least not talking about, anything beyond 2019.

"I think about it through 2019, through the movies we've already shot or are about to start filming. I'm hoping to deliver on everything we've promised thus far. That's the reason we make the movies we make and the way we make them. For years, predating the history of Marvel Studios itself, people asked me about superhero fatigue and if it was a fad or a phase. I say, if they're all different, if they're all special, nobody will get tired of these things before we at Marvel Studios will, since we live and breathe these things 24 hours a day. You make films like Thor: Ragnarok, like Homecoming, like Guardians of the Galaxy, certainly like Panther, and the upcoming Infinity War to keep it interesting and change it up. And we will continue to do that."

Assuming the Disney/Fox deal is ultimately approved, it will affect the MCU in a big way. It's truly hard to imagine that Kevin Feige and the folks at Marvel Studios haven't at least laid out some potential plans, in case it does go through. Even if they have, as is made very clear in this interview with Vulture, Feige isn't talking about it.